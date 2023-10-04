Seahawks safety Jamal Adams could be disciplined for his actions on the sidelines toward an independent concussion doctor in Monday night’s 24-3 win over the New York Giants, according to a report Wednesday afternoon from ESPN.

A clip from ESPN during the game showed Adams gesturing and yelling at the concussion doctor in apparent anger over being pulled from the game with a concussion.

It was not clear what the discipline might entail and if it would be a fine or suspension.

Shortly after the report surfaced, Adams delivered an apology on the social media platform X.

“First and foremost, I want to apologize to the OG. You did everything right when you realized I was concussed, I apologize for any negative energy I brought your way.

“Watching the replay, I am thankful for your patience knowing I wasn’t myself in that moment. You’re a real one and you serve a great purpose that benefits the NFL and so many players. Prioritizing player’s health is essential. Much respect to you.”

Advertising

The doctor, termed an unaffiliated neurotrauma consultant, is hired to help team physicians evaluate players for possible concussions.

According to the league’s concussion protocol, the UNC is there to aid in a diagnosis but not to make a decision about whether a player can return to action.

As stated in the league’s concussion protocol: The UNC “may present his/her own questions or conduct additional testing and shall assist in the diagnosis and treatment of concussions. Regardless, the responsibility for the diagnosis of concussion and the decision to return a player to a game remains exclusively within the professional judgment of the Head Team Physician or his/her physician designee responsible for the diagnosis and treatment of concussion.”

Adams was injured on the ninth play of his first game in 385 days, having missed the last 16 games of the 2022 season and the first three of the 2023 season with a torn quad tendon.

He was hurt on a play when he was kneed in the head by New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones.

Advertising

Coach Pete Carroll acknowledged later that Adams was upset to be removed from the game.

“He had a concussion and couldn’t play,” Carroll said. “By the time they got all the assessments done, he couldn’t play. Somebody said something that wasn’t with us, somebody else around, that he might have responded to. I’m not sure about that.”

Carroll said after the game and on his radio show Tuesday on Seattle Sports 710 that Adams should make a quick recovery and might be able to play when the Seahawks play Oct. 15 in Cincinnati.

“He’ll be fine,” Carroll said. “Frustrating start, but all of the work he did to get here is what preps him for the next time coming around, and he’s going to be a big part of what we’re doing.”

Adams had two tackles in the nine snaps he played, including on the play on which he was hurt, which occurred with 10:18 left in the first quarter.