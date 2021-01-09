Seahawks Pro Bowl safety Jamal Adams expects he will need at least two surgeries this offseason to repair injuries to his left shoulder and left fingers.

“I guess I don’t have any luck on my left side right now,” he said Saturday after the Seahawks’ 30-20 wild-card playoff game loss to the Los Angeles Rams at Lumen Field.

Adams played through the most recent injury — a torn labrum in his left shoulder — on Saturday. He injured it late in the Seahawks’ regular-season finale against San Francisco last week but was determined not to miss his first playoff game.

He wore a harness over his left shoulder that he said limited his range of movement. He was credited with four tackles and three pass breakups.



“I’m not sitting up here and making excuses for anything, but it’s part of the game,” Adams said. “There was never no doubt in my mind that I wasn’t going to go out there and attempt to play. I did what I could. I wish I could have done more to help the team win, but obviously things didn’t roll our way. I think we shot ourselves in the foot a lot of times, on both sides of ball, and versus a good team like that you just can’t do it.”

In his first season in Seattle, Adams missed October because of a groin injury. He injured his right shoulder early in the Seahawks’ first game against the Rams on Nov. 15. He played through the right-shoulder injury and hopes that won’t require surgery this offseason.

Adams, who has one year left on his rookie contract, hopes he can work out a long-term contract extension with the Seahawks this offseason but added that he wasn’t focused on that immediately after Saturdays’ game.

“That’s something that is out of my hands right now,” he said. “I love being a Seattle Seahawk. I love being a part of this organization. … So when that time comes, it comes, but I’m worried about getting healthy right now.”