Preparing for a playoff game and a shot at the Super Bowl didn’t prevent some Seahawks from noticing the events Wednesday in Washington, D.C., where a mob of Donald Trump supporters rushed the U.S. Capitol in an attempt to overturn the presidential election.

Three veteran Seahawks who spoke to the media via Zoom had strong reactions.

“It’s disgusting,” said safety Jamal Adams, who has raised a fist in the air during the national anthem all season. “It’s really just exposing what’s been out there.”

Adams stopped there, saying he wanted to keep his focus on Saturday’s wild-card playoff game against the Rams but added, “We’ll handle the rest when the time is right. But it’s disgusting.”

Quarterback Russell Wilson said because of meetings he had looked at his phone only once all day and did not have a full accounting of the events.

“Just kind of seems like a madhouse down in DC,” Wilson said. “I don’t know much more than that. But what I do know is, I do know it’s a critical part to our change that we need to make in America. I think it starts with love at the center of it all.”

Advertising

Left tackle Duane Brown — who began kneeling during the anthem in 2017 while with Houston and has been among the Seahawks to stay inside the locker room during its playing this year — spoke before practice as events were beginning to unfold.

“This is what’s going on,” Brown said. “It’s been incited, and people can’t be surprised by what’s happening because it’s been kinda provoked for a long time. It’s here now, and it’s not being met with the same outrage and anger as other protests, and things that have happened over the last recent months. I’m praying for everyone involved, for safety. I believe they said some people were shot or injured, so praying for the best outcome possible in those situations. But like I said, it’s been provoked for a while.”

Schottenheimer OK with Wilson’s audible

Offensive coordinator Brian Schottenheimer said he had no issue with Wilson’s decision to change a called kneel-down on the Seahawks’ last possession Sunday to a jet sweep to receiver David Moore.

The play, officially a pass, allowed Moore to reach a $100,000 incentive bonus.

Schottenheimer said they had discussed running that play earlier in the game, adding, “We had it circled and ready to go a bit later.” But when the Seahawks didn’t get to it in the normal flow of the game, Wilson took matters into his own hands.

Moore gained five yards but went out of bounds, which meant Seattle had to run one final kneel-down. But Schottenheimer said it was fine with him.

Advertising

“D-Moe (Moore) deserves it,” Schottenheimer said. “D-Moe has been working his butt off … very safe play call, very easy play call. I was happy to see him get it. There were a number of milestones available, but we were excited for D-Moe. It was cool that it came off that way.”

Luke Willson added to active roster

The Seahawks made moves to solidify their 53-player roster for Saturday’s game, including signing tight end Luke Willson from the practice squad.

The Seahawks also activated safety Damarious Randall from the Reserve/COVID-19 list. He had been placed on it Saturday after having close contact with someone who tested positive.

The roster was at 52 entering Wednesday, and to make room for adding two players they placed cornerback Jayson Stanley (hamstring) on injured reserve.

The Seahawks also signed cornerback Jordan Miller — who played at the University of Washington — to the practice squad. Miller was a fifth-round draft pick by Atlanta in 2019 and played in 11 games for the Falcons over the past two seasons before being waived Dec. 22.

Willson played in five games for the Seahawks this season before being waived in November, and signed by the Ravens, with whom he played three games. He was waived by Baltimore on Dec. 19 and signed to Seattle’s practice squad last week.

Advertising

Willson gives the Seahawks five tight ends on the roster with Greg Olsen, Will Dissly, Jacob Hollister and Colby Parkinson.

But Olsen is trying to come back from a plantar fascia foot injury — he played 12 snaps against the Rams on Dec. 27 but did not play against the 49ers — and Parkinson played just 51 snaps in six games.

Olsen was a full participant in practice Tuesday and Wednesday, indicating he’s on track to return Saturday, as the team indicated when he was held out against the 49ers.

Mone misses practice

Defensive tackle Bryan Mone was the only player on Seattle’s 53-player roster not to practice Wednesday, listed as dealing with an ankle issue.

Mone was on injured reserve this season because of a high-ankle sprain. Mone was listed as a full participant Tuesday and may have been getting a rest day. He has played 26 and 27 snaps the past two games.

The Seahawks have just three true defensive tackles on its roster — Mone, Jarran Reed and Poona Ford.

Sponsored

Reed is dealing with an oblique injury and was listed as limited Wednesday. But it’s a good sign he practiced on at least a limited basis after he sat out Tuesday. If Seattle needs to add depth at defensive tackle it could elevate rookie Cedrick Lattimore off the practice squad.

With Reed, three other players were limited — safety Adams (hand/shoulder), Brown (knee/resting vet) and running back Chris Carson (foot/load management).

Everyone else was a full participant, including running back DeeJay Dallas, who has not played since injuring an ankle vs. Washington on Dec. 20.