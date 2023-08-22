RENTON — Little by little, a back seven of the Seahawks’ defense the team believes could be more versatile, dynamic and productive than a year ago is coming together.

On the same day linebacker Jordyn Brooks participated fully in practice for the first time, Seahawks coach Pete Carroll said safety Jamal Adams is likely to be activated off the Physically Unable to Perform list by Thursday.

Carroll clarified that would not mean Adams would return to full practice yet, but it would allow him to take part in walk-throughs.

“It’s in our conversation right now and there’s a chance we’ll have him back out here tomorrow [Wednesday],” Carroll said. “That’s a big step for him to go forward but it isn’t a step that means that he’s going to be practicing yet. But we want to get him in the flow. Looking at the weeks that we have to build up in the preparation time. He’s ready to do that. And I brought it up to him and he responded really well so I think probably tomorrow or the next day we’ll get that done.”

Adams has not played since suffering a torn quad injury in the season opener against Denver on Sept. 12.

Advertising

Adams is entering the second year of a four-year contract extension signed in training camp of 2021 that pays him an average of $17.5 million per season.

Seattle has been using Julian Love at strong safety alongside Quandre Diggs during the preseason. But once Adams comes back, the team has plans to use all three safeties at the same time, with one often lining up as essentially a linebacker.

But the Seahawks suddenly have their full complement of players at that spot with Brooks working fully in practice Tuesday.

Brooks, the team’s first pick in the 2020 draft, returned off the PUP list last week after he had surgery on Jan. 19 to repair an ACL injury suffered against the New York Jets but had done only walk-throughs before Tuesday.

“He felt so good about being back out playing football,” Carroll said of Brooks, who set a team record with 183 tackles in 2001. “He’s worked really, really, really hard to get back. And he’s proven it to the trainers and the [doctors] and everybody that there’s no question he can get back on the field.”

Carroll said the team will be “very careful” in how much work the team gives Brooks to avoid a setback.

Advertising

But Carroll said the plan is to ramp him his workload to get him ready to play in the opener on Sept. 10 against the Rams.

“With three weeks to go before the season with this week, next week and the final prep week, he’s going to be ready to play we think for sure,” Carroll said. “I can’t imagine him not unless there’s a setback.”

With Brooks back and Adams on his way, with a chance he can be ready for the start of the regular season, comes the question of how the Seahawks will deploy everyone.

Carroll said that, for now, Bobby Wagner will remain as the middle linebacker and Brooks at weakside, where he will compete with free-agent signee Devin Bush, but with the Seahawks also appearing to toy with the idea that they could get all three on the field at once.

“He’s going to play next to Bobby in the base scheme and in the nickel scheme when he gets a chance to get in there,” Carroll said of Brooks. “They are not playing the same spot. He’ll share some time with Devin at times and we’ll see if they all can play sometime.”

The Seahawks are also hopeful of getting first-round pick cornerback Devon Witherspoon back on the field soon.

Advertising

Witherspoon has not practiced in two weeks while dealing with a hamstring injury.

But Carroll said he took part in a walk-through Tuesday and that “he felt like he ran pretty good in some short sprints that he did so we just keep progressing. We’re really hoping that he can get back out here with time to prepare for the opener. The injury should be healed by then, but we’ve got to get him ready to play, too. I’m more concerned about that. He’ll be working throughout now in all the walk-though stuff, which that’s 40 plays a day that a guy gets, basically, so that’s a lot of work.”

Witherspoon had been playing mostly nickel corner but could still compete for the starting spot on the right side. With Witherspoon out, last year’s starter at nickel, Coby Bryant, has typically played that role in practice, though he has played mostly safety in the two preseason games.

Once Adams and Witherspoon return comes the question of what to do with Bryant.

But as noted, the only thing at cornerback that seems truly set is that Riq Woolen will start on the right side. Woolen has also returned to full practice over the week and took part in team drills again Tuesday.

Tre Brown and Michael Jackson started as the outside corners against Dallas. Brown had an interception in the fourth quarter that helped seal Seattle’s 22-14 win. Jackson, meanwhile, allowed three completions, including a 35-yarder by Jalen Tolbert that was the Cowboys’ longest play of the night.

Sponsored

But Carroll said after reviewing the film he felt the play of the cornerbacks was “really solid. It was unfortunate that Mike got the ball caught on him because he was right on the guy and it was underthrown — a little bit of the victim on that one. But I thought the guys did a nice job. And we’re getting good competition. Tre’s doing really well, Michael’s playing well, Artie [Burns] is doing a really good job, too, and [Woolen] is now back out to practice. Not quite a full load of plays today but he had a pretty good menu. We’re getting back to it where it’s a very competitive spot for us.”

Notes

— Portland Trail Blazers coach Chauncey Billups was a guest at practice. Carroll said Billups wanted to “take a look, see what we’re looking like, so we’ve had a really fun day together, hanging out all morning. It’s really cool.”

— Carroll said right tackle Abe Lucas got the day off to rest his knee.

— Safety Jonathan Sutherland sat out Tuesday with a groin issue, with Carroll saying, “It’s day by day for him.” Sutherland had five tackles Saturday.

— Linebacker Vi Jones remains out with a high ankle sprain that Carroll said will take some time to heal.

— The Seahawks signed TE Sal Cannella and waived CB Montrae Braswell. Cannella, who played at Auburn, has been a standout in both the XFL and USFL in recent years, helping lead Arlington to the XFL title this year with 42 receptions for 415 yards. Braswell, an undrafted rookie free agent from Missouri State, was re-signed before the Dallas game but did not play. Seattle also signed receiver Malik Flowers and waived defensive end DeMarcus Mitchell, who had signed on Sunday.