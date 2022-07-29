RENTON — Jamal Adams broke the middle finger on his left hand during the Seahawks’ first practice of training camp Wednesday, but the star safety is expected to be back on the field in early August and plans to be ready for the start of the regular season, a source close to the team told The Seattle Times.

“Just a freak accident,” the source said. “It’s going to be fine.”

Adams played with dislocated fingers on his left hand in each of the past two seasons.

This spring, a surgeon near his hometown of Dallas fused the bones in Adams’ middle and ring fingers, and Adams spoke enthusiastically in June about finally being able to play pain-free with his hand.

The new injury occurred on one of the final plays of Wednesday’s no-contact practice when Adams simulated a tackle and got his middle finger twisted in a teammate’s face mask.

After Wednesday’s practice, Adams flew back to Dallas to have his surgeon evaluate the middle finger. The bone is expected to heal in the next few weeks. He could opt to have surgery after the season.

Advertising

Adams will likely wear a club over his hand while practicing with the team during training camp, and he plans to wear a specially designed cast over the finger during the regular season.

“Been going through that for two years now,” Adams said after a minicamp practice in June. “I mean, my first year when I got here, dislocated my ring finger probably about 10 times and the other one, probably about 12. So I’ve been dealing with that. I didn’t really say much. Let everybody talk about it, whatever. But you know, it’s good now and they’re in trouble. … I played with one arm damn near for two years. But that’s no excuse. At the end of the day it was, ‘Tape it up. Let’s go.’ ”

A Pro Bowl selection with the Seahawks in 2020, Adams, 26, spent each of the past two offseasons rehabilitating from the same surgery, 11 months apart, to repair a torn labrum in his left shoulder.

His new four-year contract, worth up to $72.5 million, kicks in this season.