RENTON — Half of the Seahawks’ starting secondary — safety Jamal Adams and right cornerback D.J. Reed — is listed as questionable and considered a game-time decision for Sunday’s home game against Arizona.

Coach Pete Carroll said both players suffered injuries in practice this week and sat out Friday — Adams “tweaked” a groin, and Reed is dealing with groin and knee injuries.

“Those guys are gonna go to game day and see how they do, because something happened a little bit during the week,” Carroll said. “We don’t know enough about it yet, so we’ve got to wait and use every day. They’re hopeful that they’re going to be all right.”

If Reed can’t play, the Seahawks would likely start Sidney Jones IV — the backup on the left side — on the right side. If Adams can’t play, Ryan Neal would likely start at strong safety. Neal was in the concussion protocol early in the week after an injury Sunday at Green Bay but was cleared and not on the final injury report.

“Yeah, we’re moving some parts around,” Carroll said. “ … We’ve already worked that out, so we’re ready to go, kind of like an emergency plan if we need it.”

Reed and Adams have started all nine games this season. Reed switched from the left side to the right following a loss to the Vikings in Week 3, a move that helped solidify the secondary. Jones, a former University of Washington standout, started five games on the left side after Reed was moved but has been passed on the depth chart by rookie Tre Brown.

Advertising

The Seahawks are 29th in pass defense, allowing 275.3 yards per game, but have played better of late.

And Seattle could catch a break, as the status of Arizona quarterback Kyler Murray is unclear.

Murray missed the past two games because of an ankle injury, was listed as questionable Friday and is considered a game-time decision. His backup, Colt McCoy, is also questionable because of a pectoral injury.

Arizona’s third-team quarterback is Chris Streveler, who has no career starts in two years with the Cardinals but has appeared in seven games. Streveler spent the 2018 and 2019 seasons with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers of the CFL.

Duane Brown will play

Left tackle Duane Brown left the Packers game because of a hip injury. But he returned to practice this week and was not on the game status report Friday. Carroll said, “He’s OK.”

Aside from Adams and Reed, three players were listed as questionable — defensive end Kerry Hyder Jr. (calf), offensive tackle Jamarco Jones (back) and linebacker Cody Barton (quad).

Advertising

Hyder practiced Friday, and Carroll said, “He feels good.”

Jones will be a game-time decision. He filled in for Brown to finish the Green Bay game and if he can’t play, the Seahawks would likely go with rookie Jake Curhan as the backup swing tackle.

Carroll said Jones was injured this week in practice.

“He landed on his back,” Carroll said. “It’s not exactly the same thing that bothered him before, but it’s still bothering him some. I can’t tell you that he’s going to make it; we’ll wait until Sunday to figure that out.”

No comment on Green Bay calls

Carroll said he filled out reports asking the NFL for clarification on several officials’ calls in the Green Bay game, which included Seattle contending that Darrell Taylor recovered a fumble by Aaron Rodgers in the second quarter. Seattle challenged the play, but the call was upheld.

Carroll declined to go into detail about what the NFL said, saying teams “get nothing out of talking about it. … Most of the decisions are really subjective, the ones that are tough.”

But Carroll noted that the NFL has changed its mechanism this year to inform teams quickly during the game if they think a play is worth challenging. He said that was the case with a play in the first quarter. Russell Wilson initially appeared to have picked up a first down, but the spot was changed, and Wilson was judged to have come up a yard short. Seattle did not challenge that play after the NFL said a challenge likely would fail.

“The league is helping out more so on plays as soon as they can to let you know that they recommend that you don’t challenge it, because they have already seen it upstairs and already know,” he said.

Advertising

Carroll’s challenge of the Rodgers fumble led to one of the game’s more humorous moments, when Carroll struggled to find his red challenge flag and a hand warmer fell onto the field.

“Like I said, it was a real rookie moment,” Carroll said. “I know better. It was sitting right where it was supposed to be, and I went to the other side then back side. I didn’t feel it, because it was underneath all my gum. That was really my issue.”

Snaps under center?

The Seahawks operated solely out of shotgun or pistol formations last week to protect Wilson’s right middle finger, which was injured Oct. 7. He had surgery Oct. 8 and returned Sunday.

Wilson came through the game fine and was not listed on the injury report after Wednesday.

So, will Wilson be able to take snaps from under center Sunday?

“You’ve got to wait and see,” Carroll said. “That’ll be a big, suspenseful moment. He’s able to do that. He was last week, too.”