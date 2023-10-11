RENTON — As Pete Carroll had predicted would be the case, Seahawks safety Jamal Adams was cleared out of concussion protocol and returned to practice Wednesday as the team began in earnest its preparations for Sunday’s game at Cincinnati.

Adams was listed as a limited participant but on the field nonetheless after suffering a concussion in Seattle’s 24-3 win over the Giants a week ago Monday.

The game against the Giants was the first for Adams in 385 days following a torn quad muscle suffered in the season opener against Denver in 2022.

Adams played nine snaps before being injured when he was hit in the helmet by quarterback Daniel Jones’ knee.

That was also Seattle’s ninth defensive snap of the game as Adams played alongside safeties Quandre Diggs and Julian Love in a three-safety set, which meant the Seahawks were effectively beginning the game in a nickel package with those three along with cornerbacks Devon Witherspoon and Riq Woolen.

Adams made two tackles in his nine snaps, including the one in which he was injured.

“He got through the preparation of it, got going, made a couple of plays out there and got started,” Carroll said. “I had not intended to play him the whole game as it was. The fact he came out a little earlier than we wanted to, and he’s OK now for this week to go, he hasn’t missed anything. I’m really excited for him to get back going again. He really had fun in the preparation, and I know he was jacked about being out there. It just didn’t last long.”

So will the Seahawks stick with the three-safety set as a predominant part of its defense? Carroll was predictably coy, saying only that he thought it worked out “OK” against the Giants.

Once Adams departed last Monday, the Seahawks went with a nickel package in which rookie Devon Witherspoon moved inside and Michael Jackson played left cornerback.

Asked if Witherspoon will continue to play inside, Carroll said, “Some.”

But the team’s injury report indicates he’s likely to do it quite a bit again Sunday as both Artie Burns (hamstring) and Coby Bryant (toe) sat out. Bryant hasn’t played since the second game against Detroit, and Burns sat out against the Giants.

The Adams-infused secondary will have a big task this week going against the Bengals quarterback-receiver duo of Joe Burrow and Ja’Marr Chase. Chase caught 15 passes for 192 yards and three touchdowns in a 34-20 win Sunday at Arizona.

Seahawks receiver DK Metcalf, though, is among those confident the Seahawks will get the job done.

“He’s just a great receiver,” Metcalf said. “Tip my hat off to him with what he has done his first three years in the league. It’ll be fun to watch Sunday, but I think ‘Spoon [Devon Witherspoon] will get the best of him.”

Cross, Haynes return as OL gets back to health

Both left tackle Charles Cross (toe) and right guard Phil Haynes (calf) practiced on a limited basis Wednesday while left guard Damien Lewis (ankle) sat out.

Cross has not played since the first quarter of the opener against the Rams but appears on track to return against the Bengals if he can make it through the week without any setbacks. And that would be a welcome sight for Seattle as he would usually match up against Bengals right defensive end Trey Hendrickson, who is tied for second in the NFL in sacks with six.

“I’m excited to see him [Cross] out there,” Carroll said before practice.

Haynes played just five snaps against the Giants before departing, with Lewis leaving soon after. That had the effect of Seattle playing most of the game without any offensive line starters at their preferred spots — the only starter left standing by the end of the game was center Evan Brown, who moved to left guard to allow Olu Oluwatimi to play center.

But if Cross and Haynes return, Seattle would have three starters back with the possibility of a fourth if Lewis can also return.

Right tackle Abraham Lucas remains on IR with a knee issue and cannot return until at least next week.

Metcalf managing the pain

Metcalf also sat out again as he continues to let a rib injury suffered in the second game against Detroit further heal.

Despite the injury, Metcalf has not missed any time, playing 79% of the team’s snaps.

Metcalf said the bye “helped me recover more.” But his absences from practice indicate it’s a situation that Metcalf may have to play through for a little while longer.

Metcalf, though, insisted it hasn’t been hard to play with the injury.

“No, sir, it hasn’t been,” he said. “Pete and Strick [head athletic trainer David Stricklin] and [receivers coach] Sanjay [Lal] have done a great job of helping me manage it and by the time Sunday rolls around I don’t think about it. So, it’s been pretty good.”

Notes

— The Seahawks also listed linebacker Jordyn Brooks (knee) as limited. Brooks has routinely been getting some rest days after having returned this season from an ACL injury suffered last Jan. 1.

— Seattle listed QB Geno Smith (knee), DL Jarran Reed (shin) and defensive end Dre’Mont Jones (ankle) as full participants.

— Cornerback Tre Brown, who sat out against the Giants with a concussion, also practiced and was not listed on the injury report.

— Fullback Nick Bellore missed the Giants game after he flew home from New Jersey earlier that day to attend the birth of his second child. Bellore was informed early Monday morning that the birth — which came two weeks early — was imminent and had to rush to catch a flight back to Seattle, getting a middle seat near the back of the plane. Bellore reported Wednesday that all went well as he and his wife, Rachel, welcomed 6-pound, 3-ounce daughter Mae.

— Seahawks receiver Dee Eskridge, suspended six games for violating NFL’s personal conduct policy, was back in the building on Wednesday. He still can’t return to practice or play for two weeks. But the NFL has relaxed rules in allowing players to be back in the building earlier.

— None of the players on the team’s injured reserve or physically unable to perform list who became eligible to return this week, such as RB Kenny McIntosh, WR Dareke Young and nose tackle Bryan Mone were activated as returning to practice. So that appears to mean it will be at least another week before any of them will return to practice. Seattle will practice Thursday and again on Friday before leaving Friday afternoon for Cincinnati.