It won't be easy for any Seahawks receiver to have a big day against Jacksonville's defense, but Tyler Lockett is a player to keep an eye on after catching his first TD of the season last week against Eagles.

Here are some late thoughts on three Seahawks to watch in Sunday’s game against the Jags and why:

WR Tyler Lockett

Lockett scored his first touchdown of the season last week against the Eagles. But it was one of only two catches he made in the game during what has been a season that hasn’t been as productive as might have been expected — he has just nine catches for 80 yards in the last five games. And on Friday coach Pete Carroll gave a rather frank assessment of Lockett’s season (he has 35 receptions for 425 yards overall) noting that Lockett has still had to manage the leg injury he suffered last Christmas Eve that ended his season.

“I think it has been a real challenging season for him, and he’s had to battle throughout,’’ Carroll said. “I know what he’s like when he is 100 percent healthy and how he handles his before-and-after practice work and all of the things that he has done. He has not been able to do all of the things that he has done in the past, and he’s had to take care of himself more throughout, and it hasn’t been one where he can just really cut it loose throughout. He’s had to take some plays off in practice, miss some time and stuff like that just to make sure that we have him right and solid, but he has done a great job of dealing with that and he’s played really hard and fast in every phase of it in everything that we have asked of him to do. I just know that it has been a more challenging year than others.”

The Seahawks are facing one of the best secondaries in the NFL this week so it won’t be easy for any of Seattle’s receivers to put up big numbers. But even one big play could turn a game like this and maybe for Lockett help turn his season, as well.

SLB Michael Wilhoite

The free agent signee from the 49ers had a slow start to the season dealing with injuries but saw some of his most action of the season two weeks ago against his old team (34 snaps, second most this year) and he could be on the field more regularly Sunday against a Jacksonville team that leads the NFL in rushing and is one of the few that lists a starting fullback (Tommy Bohanon, who has played 219 snaps this season). Those factors might have Seattle playing more base defense and less nickel (Wilhoite comes off when the Seahawks go to five defensive backs).

Carroll this week said the Seahawks were finally seeing the Wilhoite they expected when he was signed. “He finally got healthy and it’s taken Michael a long time to get right. He’s had kind of a series of muscle issues and he’s finally found the consistency to practice with us and work with us. He’s a really good football player and he’s versatile, he can play inside and outside for us, and he’s a good special teams player as well. It’s been great to have him; he’s very steady and really, really sharp, and a veteran competitor that really helps us.”

DE Frank Clark

Clark had one of the best games of his career against the Eagles with two sacks which broke a drought of having only one-half of a sack in the previous five games. One reason is that Clark played predominantly on the right side, where he seems more comfortable — he moved sides regularly during the time that Dwight Freeney was with the Seahawks. But defensive coordinator Kris Richard also said Clark had given himself something of a pep talk during the week.

“He has wanted to play better,’’ Richard said “I think he kind of personally challenged himself. Obviously, coaching is each and every single week is different challenges and things like that, that the other teams present. Different challenges that your coaches may present. ‘Hey, we need you to get better at this and that,’ but when you personally challenge yourself and you want to be better, you recognize that you have to be better in order for us to be really good. And you challenge yourself and get it done, it’s a huge step maturation wise.”

Clark has seven sacks entering the Jacksonville game — he had 10 last season when he played 15 games.