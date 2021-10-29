Bob Condotta (2-5): Seahawks 26, Jaguars 21. Hope for a Seahawks turnaround rests in a schedule that includes six teams the rest of the way who currently have losing records, including the 1-5 Jags, whose win two weeks ago against Miami snapped a 20-game losing streak. Even without Russell Wilson, Seattle is the better team and has to play like it Sunday.

Adam Jude (5-2): Seahawks 23, Jaguars 16. By design, the Seahawks again keep it close with a stubborn run game and a defense that does just enough to slow down Jacksonville’s young offense. This time, Geno Smith will come through in the fourth quarter, with a game-winning touchdown pass to DK Metcalf in the closing moments. Book it.

Larry Stone (2-5): Seahawks 20, Jaguars 13. The Seahawks are down, but they’re not down far enough to lose to Jacksonville. They desperately need this win in what might be Geno Smith’s final start before Russell Wilson’s return – and they’ll get it in a game that will be far from an artistic gem.

Matt Calkins (4-3): Seahawks 20, Jaguars 16. It wouldn’t be a shock if the Jags pulled this off given the Seahawks’ woes of late. But Seattle’s season is on the brink, and desperation will win the day.

Week 7 (Saints 13, Seahawks 10)

Condotta: Seahawks 24, Saints 16

Jude: Saints 28, Seahawks 24

Stone: Seahawks 24, Saints 21

Calkins: Saints 24, Seahawks 21*

Week 6 (Steelers 23, Seahawks 20, OT)

Condotta: Steelers 31, Seahawks 21

Jude: Steelers 24, Seahawks 21*

Stone: Steelers 30, Seahawks 21

Calkins: Steelers 30, Seahawks 20

Week 5 (Rams 26, Seahawks 17)

Condotta: Seahawks 24, Rams 20

Jude: Seahawks 34, Rams 33

Stone: Seahawks 27, Rams 21

Calkins: Rams 27, Seahawks 24*

Week 4 (Seahawks 28, 49ers 21)

Condotta: 49ers 27, Seahawks 21

Jude: Seahawks 31, 49ers 27*

Stone: 49ers 28, Seahawks 19

Calkins: 49ers 28, Seahawks 24

Week 3 (Vikings 30, Seahawks 17)

Condotta: Seahawks 31, Vikings 27

Jude: Vikings 28, Seahawks 27*

Stone: Seahawks 27, Vikings 24

Calkins: Seahawks 30, Vikings 23

Week 2 (Titans 33, Seahawks 30, OT)

Condotta: Seahawks 34, Titans 23*

Jude: Seahawks 37, Titans 24

Stone: Seahawks 28, Titans 20

Calkins: Seahawks 24, Titans 21

Week 1 (Seahawks 28, Colts 16)

Condotta: Seahawks 24, Colts 20

Jude: Seahawks win (no score predicted)

Stone: Seahawks win (no score predicted)

Calkins: Seahawks win (no score predicted)

* — closest score