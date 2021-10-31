Seahawks (2-5) vs. Jacksonville Jaguars (1-5)
1:05 p.m. | Lumen Field | Seattle
TV: CBS | Radio: 710 AM/97.3 FM | Stream: NFL Game Pass
L.J. Collier inactive again for Seahawks
Defensive end L.J. Collier, Seattle’s first pick in the 2019 draft, is among the Seahawks’ six inactive players for Sunday’s game against Jacksonville.
The other inactives are: CB Bless Austin, DB Marquise Blair, TE Tyler Mabry and OLs Stone Forsythe and Dakoda Shepley.
This is the sixth time in eight games this year that Collier has been inactive.
A report from the NFL Network last week stated Seattle is shopping Collier with the trade deadline looming on Tuesday at 1 p.m. PST.
But dealing Collier when he hasn’t played since Oct. 7 may be tricky. Collier has played just 39 snaps this season after being listed as an official starter for all 16 games last season.
Blair is out for the year with a knee injury suffered on Monday but was not put on the injured reserve.
The other five are healthy scratches to get down to the gameday maximum of 48.
All three of the players Seattle had listed as questionable — RB Alex Collins and OLs Damien Lewis and Duane Brown — are active.
