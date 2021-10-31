2Q | Seahawks 14, Jaguars 0
Geno Smith hits DK Metcalf for 16-yard touchdown
The scoring play: Geno Smith hits DK Metcalf for a 16-yard touchdown.
The drive: Eight plays, 73 yards, 4:06.
The score: Seahawks 14, Jaguars 0.
The highlight:
First quarter impressions
Geno! Geno! Geno!
Strong opening drive for Geno Smith in what could be his final start for the Seahawks — at least, the Seahawks certainly hope it’s his final start.
Smith completed both of his passes on the drive, including a 27-yarder to Tyler Lockett on a well-designed play-action pass that was initially ruled a touchdown. Instead, Lockett was ruled down at the 1.
After Rashaad Penny (twice) and Alex Collins (once) were stuffed short of the goal line, Smith went up and over the pile on fourth down for the game’s first touchdown.
Star QB Russell Wilson, who had his stitches removed from his busted middle finger late in the week, went through his usual pregame warm-up routine before the game. The Seahawks, idle next weekend, are hopeful he can return for their next game at Green Bay.
Good start for the defense too
The Seahawks forced the Jaguars to punt on their two first-quarter possessions. That’s a positive sign for a defense that has looked better and better the past two weeks.
Another positive: Edge rusher Darrell Taylor is back in action just two weeks after he left the field in Pittsburgh on a stretcher.
Taylor had a strong pass rush on his second third-down snap of the opening drive, diving at Trevor Lawrence’s feet and flushing the rookie QB out of the pocket.
Safety Ryan Neal was able to finish the play, catching up to Lawrence near the Jaguars’ sideline for an 11-yard sack on third down.
New starters at corner, center
As Pete Carroll hinted throughout the week, the Seahawks did make a change on the offensive line. Ethan Pocic, the regular starter in 2020, has reclaimed the starting job at center, replacing Kyle Fuller.
Pocic has been out with a hamstring injury most of the season.
Fuller is the 32nd-ranked center in the NFL this season, per PFF, with a grade of 50.8. He’s struggled especially in pass protection, per PFF’s evaluation, with a grade of 45.0.
On defense, the Seahawks have another new starter at cornerback — rookie Tre Brown, who takes over for Sidney Jones on the left side.
Brown, out with a knee injury early in the season, drew strong reviews from Carroll after his first two appearances against Pittsburgh and New Orleans.
Seahawks defense forces three-and-out
The drive: Three plays, 8 yards, 1:34.
Next possession: Seahawks start at own 25.
Time left: 2:45 left in 1Q.
Seahawks take early lead on Geno Smith TD
The scoring play: Geno Smith goes up the middle for a 1-yard touchdown.
The drive: 10 plays, 80 yards, 5:09.
The story: That was interesting. Tyler Lockett appeared to have a 28-yard touchdown catch, but was ruled down at the 1-yard line. It took the Seahawks until fourth down, but Geno Smith was able to punch it in for the early touchdown.
The score: Seahawks 7, Jaguars 0.
Jags punt to Seahawks on first drive
The drive: Nine plays, 26 yards, 5:32.
Next possession: Seahawks start at own 20.
Time left: 9:28 in 1Q.
L.J. Collier inactive again for Seahawks
Defensive end L.J. Collier, Seattle’s first pick in the 2019 draft, is among the Seahawks’ six inactive players for Sunday’s game against Jacksonville.
The other inactives are: CB Bless Austin, DB Marquise Blair, TE Tyler Mabry and OLs Stone Forsythe and Dakoda Shepley.
This is the sixth time in eight games this year that Collier has been inactive.
A report from the NFL Network last week stated Seattle is shopping Collier with the trade deadline looming on Tuesday at 1 p.m. PST.
But dealing Collier when he hasn’t played since Oct. 7 may be tricky. Collier has played just 39 snaps this season after being listed as an official starter for all 16 games last season.
Blair is out for the year with a knee injury suffered on Monday but was not put on the injured reserve.
The other five are healthy scratches to get down to the gameday maximum of 48.
All three of the players Seattle had listed as questionable — RB Alex Collins and OLs Damien Lewis and Duane Brown — are active.
