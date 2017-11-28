The Seahawks' game against Jacksonville on Dec. 10 has been moved to a 1:25 p.m. Seattle time kickoff.

The NFL announced Tuesday it is moving the Seattle-Jacksonville game on Dec. 10 out of its planned 1 p.m. Eastern time start to 4:25 p.m.

That meant the game had been set for a 10 a.m. Seattle time kickoff but will now start at 1:25 p.m. here. The game will remain on FOX, with the NFL having moved the Dallas-New York Giants game that had been set for the late afternoon time slot to the early Sunday time slot, instead.

And that means the Seahawks will not have a single 10 a.m. Seattle time kickoff for the first time in their history (that’s according to John Boyle, who is the team’s digital media reporter) as the game at Jacksonville had been the only game on this year’s schedule set for that time slot.

The 10 a.m. start times have long been viewed as putting Seattle at a disadvantage. And after the Seahawks went 1-3 in those games in 2012 coach Pete Carroll made a few tweaks to the team’s training camp schedule — basically, starting more practices during camp at 10:15 a.m.

Seattle responded by going 4-1 in 10 a.m. starts in 2013 en route to a franchise-best 13-3 regular season record and the Super Bowl title and has basically kept the same training camp schedule since then.

According to ESPN’s Kevin Pelton, the Seahawks are 9-9 in 10 a.m. starts in the Russell Wilson era compared to 13-8 in all other road games, and 4-5 the last three years.

Seattle had just two 10 a.m. starts last season, beating the Jets in New York but then losing at New Orleans.

Of course, there’s always the question of it’s the start time or the opponent or simply that playing on the road is difficult in any situation.

One reason for having fewer 10 a.m. games is that the Seahawks have become a sought-after team for marquee TV times and have had some potential 10 a.m. games either played Sunday or Monday night or in the late Sunday afternoon window.

Seattle would appear to have just three potential 10 a.m. start times in 2018 as the Seahawks are scheduled to play at Detroit and Chicago as well as at the same-place finisher in the NFC South, which as of today would be Carolina.