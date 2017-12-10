The end of the Seahawks-Jaguars game broke out into an ugly scene. Here's what happened.

The end of the Seahawks-Jaguars game devolved into something out of a WWE wrestling match, and it wasn’t pretty.

With the game in hand and the Jaguars running out the final seconds of clock, shoving and punching ensued, resulting in personal foul penalties on Michael Bennett and Sheldon Richardson, who was ejected for “throwing a punch.”

On the ensuing play, another scrum broke out, resulting in more shoving, and more flags. Then, things got out of hand.

Defensive end Quinton Jefferson was ejected for fighting Jaguars players, and Pete Carroll was also flagged for running on to the field. On his way off the field, though, Jefferson got into a verbal altercation with Jacksonville fans. Fans then hurled beer and other miscellaneous items at Jefferson, who then muscled away from security to climb the barrier, attempting to get into the stands. Jefferson was ultimately restrained and made his way to the locker room.

Quinton Jefferson said he just reacted to people throwing things on him. Carroll said has no idea if there could be NFL punishment. — Bob Condotta (@bcondotta) December 11, 2017

Pete Carroll said went on field to try to calm down his players. Said game was already over then. — Bob Condotta (@bcondotta) December 11, 2017

Asked about the altercation after the game, Jefferson responded to media: “What would you do?”

Added Bennett: “I don’t have to explain myself.”

Here’s a look at the ugly scene that ensued.

What a frustrating ending, but come on Jefferson… Just get off the field. I don't care if fans throw stuff at you, just get off the field and don't make it worse. #Seahawks pic.twitter.com/cXUJAKQAkC — Samuel Gold (@SamuelRGold) December 11, 2017

Jefferson gets into it with Jacksonville fans after ejection. pic.twitter.com/F553RM4fqj — Paul Silvi (@paulsilvi) December 11, 2017

Things are getting UGLY in Jacksonville pic.twitter.com/rsPnztEZAs — Will Brinson (@WillBrinson) December 11, 2017

Jefferson wasn’t the only Seahawk to have trash thrown at him, as fans apparently tossed garbage at Tyler Lockett after he scored a fourth-quarter touchdown.