RENTON — Seahawks defensive end Jadeveon Clowney has heard a lot about his controversial hit to the helmet of Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz in last Sunday’s win over the Eagles.

But Clowney indicated Thursday he has not heard from the NFL — or he if has, he wasn’t planning to talk about it.

Asked if he’d heard from the league about being fined, Clowney shook his head and said, “I’m past it.’’

That came after a question about what he had to say about the discussion that erupted in the days after the hit, which knocked Wentz out of the game with a concussion.

“We’re still playing,’’ he said. “I’m past that. I’m on to Green Bay. I’m just looking forward to this game.”

NFL fines are typically revealed by Saturday of the following week, so if Clowney has been penalized it’ll be revealed over the next few days. The play did not draw a penalty on the field, but the NFL can review any play for a fine later.

Clowney had a lot more to say about his season and his potential role in Sunday’s divisional playoff game against the Packers.

Seattle coach Pete Carroll said Clowney’s revived play was the biggest key to Seattle’s seven sacks against the Eagles (including the play on which Wentz was injured, though the sack was credited to Bradley McDougald. Clowney was credited with one sack later of Josh McCown).

“Jadeveon Clowney was really a factor,’’ Carroll said this week. “Everybody worked and everybody contributed. … I think if there’s one thing, though, I think his impact was really noticeable.”

So was his almost-constant presence on the field.

Clowney continues to deal with a core muscle injury suffered against the 49ers on Nov. 11, which will almost certainly require surgery at the end of the season.

Clowney was listed as limited in practice Thursday and said he basically feels the same at this point of the week as every other week since he suffered the injury.

“It’s painful whenever you cough, you turn, you twist, lift your leg up,’’ he said. “Anything you do that involves your lower abs, when you’re moving and stuff. It kind of hurts a lot. But you just try to manage it as much as possible. Keep your reps down during the week and just put your foot on the gas on game day and just live with the outcome. Sometimes it gets worse, sometimes it’s the same, so you just try to deal with it.”

He was somewhat limited in his snap counts in losses to the Rams and the 49ers in December — 59% and 66%, respectively. But he tied a season-high against the Eagles when he was on the field for 83% of the snaps, which he said he hadn’t expected but also embraced.

“I was surprised, too,’’ he said. “I didn’t hear about the count going into the game. (Seattle coaches were) just like, ‘We’re going to work you into the game.’ But I ended up getting just about all (the snaps). Which I don’t really care, I just like to play the game. When I’m out there I tell them don’t try to limit me, if I’m up I’m up. If I’m dressed and I’m up I’m not halfway up, I’m all the way up, so I pin it on myself when I dress out so I wasn’t mad about the snap count. It was something I was looking forward to anyways.”

Injuries leave offensive line uncertain

Three potential starters on Seattle’s offensive line remained out of practice Thursday — tackles Duane Brown and George Fant and guard Mike Iupati.

Brown is Seattle’s primary starter at left tackle but has missed the last two games after having surgery to repair a meniscus injury. But Carroll has remained hopeful he might be available against the Packers.

Fant started three of the four games Brown missed this year at left tackle, including against the Eagles. But he sat out a second straight practice Thursday with a groin injury that is new this week (he has previously dealt with knee and back issues).

Iupati remains out with a stinger that also held him out against the Eagles, when he was replaced by Jamarco Jones.

Seattle earlier in the week promoted Chad Wheeler off the practice squad, and if both Brown and Fant remain out he could be an option to play.

Wheeler has 19 career NFL starts in the 2017 and 2018 seasons for the Giants, including 14 at right tackle in 2018. He was waived as injured by the Giants in September due to a back issue but is presumably past that now and has been with the Seahawks since Oct. 15. Wheeler also started 45 games at left tackle for USC.

So, while he has yet to even suit up for a game for Seattle he could be a legitimate option to play Sunday.

Defensive end Ziggy Ansah also was listed as out Thursday with a neck issue. He was listed as limited Wednesday when Carroll expressed optimism he would play against the Packers. It’s unclear if Ansah was being rested or has had a setback.

Five players were listed as limited, including Clowney, as well as two defensive backs with new injuries — cornerback Tre Flowers (knee) and safety Marquise Blair (ankle). Neither was listed with those injuries on Wednesday, leaving it unclear the nature of the injuries.

Defensive lineman Quinton Jefferson (ankle) and center Joey Hunt (fibula) were listed as limited after being out Wednesday.

Green Bay had three players out with an illness that has spread through its locker room — fullback Danny Vitale, defensive lineman Tyler Lancaster and running back Dexter Williams.

However, defensive tackle Kenny Clark, one of the key members of the Packers defense, was upgraded to limited Thursday with a back injury that had held him out Wednesday.