Seahawks tight end Greg Olsen could be out for the rest of the regular season, if not longer, after suffering a ruptured plantar fascia in Thursday night’s 28-21 win over the Arizona Cardinals.

Coach Pete Carroll said when he spoke to reporters Friday morning via Zoom that such an injury typically has a recovery time of 4-6 weeks, though the NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport said it could be more along the lines of 6-8 weeks.

Either way, with six games remaining in the season, Olsen may not make it back for the regular season and might be shooting instead to get back for the post-season.

Olsen, 35, is on a one-year contract, and already has signed a deal to work with Fox Sports after he retires, and if he does not make it back this season his career could be over.

Olsen signed as a free agent in the spring on a deal worth up to $7 million including bonuses of $46,875 for each game he is on the 53-player roster and each game he is on the active gameday roster.

Olsen has 23 catches for 224 yards and one touchdown this season with Seattle, the touchdown coming in the opening game of the season at Atlanta. He had two catches for 20 yards Thursday night before being injured in the fourth quarter — Olsen went down without any contact from an Arizona player.

Olsen has played 417 snaps this season, or just over 62%, most of any tight end.

With Olsen now headed to Injured Reserve, Will Dissly and Jacob Hollister will take over even more of the tight end work and the team will also now have to use rookie Colby Parkinson. Parkinson has been on the 53-player roster the last four games but inactive for the last three on gameday.

Seattle also has Tyler Mabry, a rookie undrafted free agent. on the practice squad at tight end, and also lists rookie seventh-round pick Stephen Sullivan as a tight end and defensive end.

Seattle released Luke Willson earlier this month and he has since signed with Baltimore’s practice squad.

Here are other Seahawks injury updates:

Shell, Scarbrough could miss some time

Carroll had no specific timelines for two other players injured in the game —- right tackle Brandon Shell and running back Bo Scarbrough. Shell suffered both a sprained ankle and whata Carroll called a “torqued’’ knee and Carroll said it’s possible he could miss some time.

Seattle used veteran Cedric Ogbuehi in his place Thursday but could also consider Jamarco Jones.

Scarbrough could also miss some time. He was elevated off the practice squad for Thursday’s game. He will revert to the practice squad now

Chris Carson, Shaquill Griffin, Ethan Pocic set to return vs. Eagles

Carroll said Carson, Griffin and Pocic will all be back for Seattle’s next game on Nov. 30 at Philadelphia.

Carson’s return will mean Seattle will have back its top two running backs heading into the stretch drive, while Pocic will return to the starting center spot and Griffin a starting corner spot.

Rookie Damien Lewis moved from right guard to start at center with both Pocic and Kyle Fuller out on Thursday. But with Pocic back, Lewis will return to right guard, which would allow Jones to go to right tackle if needed. Jones started at right guard Thursday with Lewis moving to center.

Carson has missed four games with a sprained foot while Griffin has also missed the last four games.

Here are a few other injury updates

— Cornerback Quinton Dunbar was placed on IR Thursday before the game but Carroll said the team hopes he will make it back as soon as rules allow (he has to sit out three games). Carroll said going on IR, though, at least makes each side resist the temptation to have to play the next few weeks and allow his knee to more fully heal. “It works out really well for him because it forces us to give him another week to recover,’’ Carroll said.

— Carroll said he fully expects rookie defensive end Darrell Taylor to return to practice next week when the Seahawks come back from their “mini-bye.’’ A second-round pick out of Tennessee, Taylor has been on the non-football injury list all season while recovering from offseason surgery to place a rod in his leg to repair a stress fracture. “He’s going to practice this week, that’s from what I’ve heard,’’ Carroll said. “That’s what I’m counting on.’’

— Running back Rashaad Penny, on the Physically Unable to Perform list while rehabbing from a knee injury suffered last Dec. 8, is also close to returning to practice but Carroll said Taylor is a little ahead of Penny on the timeframe to make it back to practice.