RENTON — The Seahawks have listed free safety Tedric Thompson (hamstring) and defensive tackle Poona Ford (calf) as doutbtful for Sunday’s game against the Steelers, meaning Seattle could be without two players who started on defense in the opener against the Bengals.

Listed as out were receiver David Moore (shoulder) and center Joey Hunt (ankle).

Also listed as doubtful is cornerback Neiko Thorpe (hamstring).

And listed as questionable is defensive end Ziggy Ansah (shoulder).

But the rest of the roster is considered good to go, a list that includes first-round pick L.J. Collier, a defensive end who appears on track to make his first NFL appearance Sunday, as well as receiver Tyler Lockett and center Justin Britt, who each sat out practice Wednesday but returned to practice later in the week.

If Thompson can’t play then the Seahawks will likely use Lano Hill at safety alongside Bradley McDougald, a pairing the team used for the final two regular season games of 2018, wins over the Chiefs and Cardinals. In that alignment, Hill plays strong safety and McDougald moves to free.

Rookie Marquise Blair might also see playing time if Thompson is out, but the thought is that Hill’s experience would make him the first man up at that spot if Thompson can’t go.

Ford’s backup is listed as undrafted rookie free agent Bryan Mone, who saw his first NFL action last week against the Bengals playing 26 snaps. But Seattle could also use the likes of Quinton Jefferson and Collier at tackle in some alignments, as well (Jefferson is officially listed as a tackle by the Seahawks).

Also healthy is rookie cornerback Ugo Amadi, who suffered a shoulder injury last Sunday when he got the start at nickel. But while Amadi is healthy, the Seahawks may go with veteran Jamar Taylor at nickel this week after he was re-signed on Tuesday.