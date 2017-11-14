It may be a few days before the Seahawks know more about stingers suffered by strong safety Kam Chancellor in Thursday's game against Arizona.

Seahawks strong safety Kam Chancellor was absent from the team’s practice on Tuesday as he continues to be evaluated after suffering a stinger late in Thursday’s 22-16 win at Arizona.

Chancellor was apparently injured when making a tackle with just over two minutes remaining on Arizona’s Andre Ellington and was replaced by rookie Delano Hill for the rest of the game.

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll said it may be until later in the week before the team has an idea of the extent of Chancellor’s injury.

“Kam is seeing some doctors to make sure that this neck, he got stingers in the game, and we want to make sure he’s okay,” Carroll said. “So it will be a couple of days before we know. I think. I think it will be a couple of days before we know.”

The Seahawks are optimistic that free safety Earl Thomas will return for Monday’s game against Atlanta after sitting out the last two with a hamstring injury. If Chancellor had to miss the Atlanta game Monday then Bradley McDougald — who replaced Thomas the last two games — could be an option to play strong safety. If not, the team could use Hill.

Chancellor has started all nine games this season and made 10 tackles against Arizona along with a forced fumble and one pass defense, rated by Pro Football Focus as having played the best of any safety in the NFL last week.

Here are a few other personnel notes:

— Carroll said the team put running back C.J. Prosise on Injured Reserve on Tuesday because the high ankle sprain he suffered against Arizona would likely take at least six weeks to get better. But Carroll intriguingly held out the option that Prosise could return later in the season — NFL rules require him to miss at least eight games so that couldn’t happen until the playoffs.

“The time frame is like a six-week time frame right now,’’ Carroll said. “He’ll be racing, I say this with all optimism, with Chris Carson to see who comes back first and see what happens down the road with the thought that hopefully we have a chance to keep playing and we’ve got some games left and we’ll see what happens when we get there. … C.J. is a marvelous player. He just has not been able to stay healthy. So we are going to give him the time to get well and healed up.’’

— As for Carson, who had surgery after injuring his ankle Oct. 1 against Indianapolis, Carroll said: “He just looks good working out and I’m just, I’m pretty optimistic about him and hoping that he can make it back and finish with some football this year. I’m looking at about the same (time frame) as C.J. and see what happens.”

— Carroll was otherwise purposefully vague about injuries on Tuesday, which was a “bonus” practice day with the team coming off four off days following the game at Arizona. Seattle won’t hold a practice in which it would have to give out an official injury report until Thursday with its next game not until Monday against Atlanta. Asked about the status of offensive linemen Duane Brown and Luke Joeckel, Carroll said “well we don’t have to give injury updates yet so we are not gonna.”