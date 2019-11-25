RENTON — As impressive as any aspect of the dominating defensive performance by the Seahawks against the Eagles Sunday is that they played the second half of the game without two of their best defensive linemen — Jadeveon Clowney and Jarran Reed.

During his Monday press conference, coach Pete Carroll indicated that Clowney will make it back for next Monday’s game against the Vikings but sounded less sure about Reed.

Clowney, a defensive end, was inactive after having been treated in Philadelphia on Friday for a sports hernia-style injury.

Carroll confirmed that Clowney’s injury “is related” to a sports hernia. The injury was originally listed as a hip and Carroll said the team was not initially sure what the injury was, which is why he did not see the specialist in Philadelphia until Thursday.

“Just took a while” to figure it out, Carroll said.

Carroll said after Sunday’s 17-9 win that the treatment Clowney received set him back a few days for being able to play. But he said the treatment seems to be going well and that Clowney “feels pretty good today.”

Carroll said Clowney “has passed along that he intends” to play against the Vikings on Monday night.

Advertising

Clowney was examined by Dr. Williams Meyers, a noted core muscle injury specialist who also handled surgeries on other Seahawks players such as Marshawn Lynch in 2015 and receiver Doug Baldwin last spring before he decided to retire.

“We’ve been at this thing for years with different guys,” Carroll said.

Reed might be a little more questionable, the way Carroll portrayed it, after he re-injured a previously sprained ankle that has either held him out or limited him in practice recently.

Reed left late in the second quarter and did not return, held to 21 snaps.

With Seattle having an extra day until playing again, the Seahawks will have a little more time to get a read on Reed’s availability.

“He’s got a sprained ankle and we have to wait and see if it’s going to hold him back, if he’s going to make it,” Carroll said. “We don’t know that yet.”

Advertising

Carroll said the plan is for Reed to be re-evaluated on Friday.

Without Clowney and Reed, the Seahawks got some significant contributions from the likes of Ziggy Ansah (a season-high 1.5 sacks) and Rasheem Green, who played 48 snaps after playing just 14 the week before.

But the Vikings and quarterback Kirk Cousins, who leads the NFL in passer rating at 114.8, will be a little different animal than were the Eagles and their injury-riddled receiving corps and struggling QB Carson Wentz, and Seattle will want and need all hands on deck.

Two other injuries also emerged from the game:

Tight end Jacob Hollister suffered what Carroll referred to as “a sore foot.” He played 45 of 65 snaps in getting the start in place of the injured Luke Willson, who remains out indefinitely with a hamstring pull. Tyrone Swoopes, who was promoted from the practice squad on Friday after the team returned Ed Dickson to Injured Reserve, played 18 snaps.

Fullback Nick Bellore has what Carroll called a “quad strain” and that “we’re going to have to wait and see what that means.” Bellore played three snaps on offense and 13 on special teams, tied for the most of any offensive player.

Carroll also noted that he thought receiver Tyler Lockett was still feeling the affects of the shin contusion he suffered against the 49ers. Lockett had just one catch, though it was good for 38 yards, coming midway through the fourth quarter.

“I didn’t see him at top speed,” Carroll said. But he said he hopes that the added day will make it that much more certain that Lockett will be back to 100%, or close to it, for the Minnesota game.