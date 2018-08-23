McDougald's injury means more playing time for former Rams starter Maurice Alexander, who could emerge as a legit contender for a starting spot in Seattle's secondary.

The Seahawks are off to Minnesota for their third preseason game of the year Friday against the Vikings at 5 p.m. Seattle time.

Here are some of the major personnel updates from coach Pete Carroll’s final session with the media on Thursday before the team departed.

— Safety Bradley McDougald will not play after suffering a pec strain last week against the Chargers. That likely means a starting safety tandem of Tedric Thompson and Maurice Alexander, with Carroll saying Alexander would play substantially more than he did last week in what was his first game with the Seahawks. But also expect Delano Hill to get major playing time as well as Lorenzo Jerome.

— Cornerback Byron Maxwell will again not play due to a groin injury that has held him out of the entire preseason. That likely means Dontae Johnson will start at right cornerback but with rookie Tre Flowers also sure to get major playing time.

— WR Amara Darboh, who saw a specialist earlier this week about a clavicle issue, apparently is okay. He will not play against the Vikings but Carroll said he should be able to play against the Raiders next week. Darboh has yet to see action this preseason.

— Right guard D.J. Fluker will be able to play after suffering a dislocated finger last week meaning the Seahawks will likely start the same offensive line as they have throughout the preseason. George Fant has moved to right tackle and will get lots of playing time but Germain Ifedi is still expected to get the start there.

— J.R. Sweezy will not play with Carroll saying he has been out with a high ankle sprain. Carroll said the team hopes Sweezy can play next week in the final preseason game against the Raiders. Carroll reiterated that Sweezy is now being used at left guard will be will compete with Ethan Pocic —- Sweezy has been exclusively a right guard in his NFL career. Rees Odhiambo, meanwhile, is now being used as a backup right guard. The moves appear to mean Fluker has further solidified the right guard spot while also likely meaning the team is attempting to see if Sweezy and Odhiambo can be backups at both spots on gameday.

— Carroll confirmed that RB J.D. McKissic will be out 4-6 weeks with a broken foot but said “we’ll get him back eventually and have a chance to get him back out there.” McKissic has been the team’s primary returner in the preseason with Tyler Lockett out last week and the team also just wanting to save him the wear and tear in the preesason. Moore will be one of the players getting a chance to return kicks with McKissic out this week.

— Carroll said RB C.J. Prosise is “going to play quite a bit” which will be needed with McKissic and Rashaad Penny out this week.

— Carroll said newly-signed LB/DE Erik Walden will play against the Vikings.

— CB Neiko Thorpe remains out with what Carroll said is a “crack” in his wrist but may be able to return next week. Trovon Reed, who has been out the last two games, looks like he may be able to play.