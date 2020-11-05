Seven Seahawks sat out practice Thursday as the team continued to prepare for Sunday’s game at Buffalo, including running backs Chris Carson and Carlos Hyde, defensive end Benson Mayowa and cornerbacks Ugo Amadi and Shaquill Griffin, with the status of each remaining uncertain.

Also out was left guard Mike Iupati, who missed the last three games with a back injury and may do so again. Receiver David Moore was a new name to the list. Moore was listed with ankle and back injuries after not being on the report Wednesday.

The Seahawks have been using just four receivers, so the loss of Moore would be problematic. But it’s unclear if his injuries are significant.

In better news for the Seahawks, safety Jamal Adams practiced for the second consecutive day on a limited basis as he tries to make it back for the first time since suffering a strained groin against Dallas on Sept. 27.

Coach Pete Carroll said Adams would be on something of a pitch count in practice this week, while noting it was important to watch how he bounced back from one day to the next. Adams practiced on a limited basis last Friday for the first time since his injury but was held out of Sunday’s win over the 49ers.

His replacement the last four games, Ryan Neal, also was again limited with a hip injury.

Carroll has already said Hyde (hamstring) likely won’t make it back this week and has also sounded pessimistic about the chances for Griffin and Amadi, each with hamstring injuries.

Mayowa sat out last week with an ankle injury and might be in danger of missing a another game.

As for Carson, the plan was that he would not practice Wednesday and Thursday, with the Seahawks hoping he can do some work Friday before the team leaves for Buffalo.

A few players were upgraded from out on Wednesday to limited on Thursday, indicating they are on track to play Sunday — tight end Greg Olsen (foot), cornerback D.J. Reed (hamstring) and running back Travis Homer (knee).

Carroll said earlier in the week he expects Homer to be able to play to complement DeeJay Dallas, who started last week and could get the starting call again if Carson and Hyde can’t play. Homer played seven snaps against the 49ers while battling a bruised knee.

The Seahawks signed Alex Collins — a 2016 fifth-round pick who played one season for the Seahawks before being waived and landing with the Ravens — to the practice squad. He’s a likely candidate to be elevated for Sunday’s active roster if Carson and Hyde can’t play.

Carson (foot) and Hyde were each injured in a 37-34 loss to Arizona on Oct. 25.