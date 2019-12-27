RENTON — In a game in which the stakes are potentially as high as they can be for a regular season game — possibly being the number one seed in the NFC and holding homefield advantage throughout the playoffs — the Seahawks will be about as healthy as they ca be, as well.
Seattle listed just two players as out for Sunday night’s game against the 49ers —- left tackle Duane Brown, who had knee surgery earlier this week, and receiver Malik Turner, who is dealing with a concussion.
Seattle listed just two other players as questionable — safety Quandre Diggs (ankle) ad offensive lineman Ethan Pocic (core).
Everybody else o the 53ma roster is considered good to go, including two key defensive players who have been out the last two games — cornerback Shaquill Griffin and defensive end Jadeveon Clowney.
Coach Pete Carroll will meet the media following practice Friday to provide more updates.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.