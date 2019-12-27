RENTON — In a game in which the stakes are potentially as high as they can be for a regular season game — possibly being the number one seed in the NFC and holding homefield advantage throughout the playoffs — the Seahawks will be about as healthy as they ca be, as well.

Seattle listed just two players as out for Sunday night’s game against the 49ers —- left tackle Duane Brown, who had knee surgery earlier this week, and receiver Malik Turner, who is dealing with a concussion.

Seattle listed just two other players as questionable — safety Quandre Diggs (ankle) ad offensive lineman Ethan Pocic (core).

Everybody else o the 53ma roster is considered good to go, including two key defensive players who have been out the last two games — cornerback Shaquill Griffin and defensive end Jadeveon Clowney.

Coach Pete Carroll will meet the media following practice Friday to provide more updates.