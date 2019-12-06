The Seahawks have listed linebacker Mychal Kendricks as doubtful for Sunday’s game against the Rams in Los Angeles, which could pave the way for rookie Cody Barton to get his first NFL start.

Kendricks continues to struggle with a hamstring injury suffered in practice last week and he has not taken part in practice all week.

The Seahawks also listed backup cornerback and special teamer Neiko Thorpe as out with a core muscle injury and tight end Luke Willson (hamstring) and fullback Nick Bellore (quad) as doubtful.

Seattle also listed defensive ends Ziggy Ansah (neck) and Jadeveon Clowney (core) as questionable.

But Clowney was also listed as questionable last week before the game against the Vikings and Clowney responded to play 43 snaps (or 80%), and he has been practicing on a limited basis this week, indicating he’s on track to again play.

Ansah has also practiced on a limited basis this week after suffering a stinger late in the win over the Vikings, though coach Pete Carroll said earlier in the week that Ansah would need to get cleared to be able to play Sunday (Carroll will talk to the media following Friday’s practice). Carroll also said earlier in the week on his ESPN 710 Seattle radio show that Ansah’s shoulder is “a problem,” though for now it appears the neck/stinger is the main issue.

But otherwise Seattle appears to be in pretty good shape physically — no players are listed as having an “illness’’ after the flu bug swept through the locker room last week.

Barton, a third-round pick out of Utah taken 88th overall, has played just 18 snaps on defense this season in a reserve role — he has seen action in every game on special teams — working basically as the primary backup at all three linebacker spots.

But playing time has been hard to come by with all three of the veterans at those positions healthy and playing well (Kendricks, Bobby Wagner and K.J. Wright have started all 12 games together as the team’s linebacker trio this season).

Kendricks, though, has not practiced all week while dealing with a lingering hamstring injury, and Barton has been working in his place in practice.

Kendricks was considered a game-time decision last week but was cleared to play and on the field for 26 snaps in a game in which the defense was on the field for just 52.

Barton filled in for Kendricks on 11 snaps (the position typically comes off the field when Seattle goes to a nickel defense) but didn’t record a statistic.

The Seahawks, though, have been high on Barton’s potential since early in the offseason program, and if he were to start it could also give Seattle some information it can use to make some decisions down the road.

Kendricks is working on a one-year deal that could pay him up to $4.5 million and will be a free agent at the end of the season — that contract includes bonuses of $125,000 for every game Kendricks is on the 46-man active roster, money he won’t get if he can’t play Sunday.

Barton, working on a rookie deal, has a cap number of just $716,031 this year and $879,031 next year.