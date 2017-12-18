Seattle coach Pete Carroll indicated there is a good chance the team's starting linebacking tandem of Bobby Wagner and K.J. Wright will be back for Sunday's game at Dallas.

One of the only bits of good news for the Seahawks Monday is that the injury situation appears about as good as could be hoped for coming out of Sunday’s disastrous 42-7 loss to the Los Angeles Rams.

Coach Pete Carroll said middle linebacker Bobby Wagner emerged from playing into the third quarter without having suffered any additional injury to his hamstring. And he said K.J. Wright should be able to return this week.

And while Seattle saw three players leave the game, Carroll indicated two of the injuries are not serious.

Here’s a rundown:

— Carroll said of Wagner that “Bobby has come out of the game like he was a week ago, so it didn’t hurt him at all to play which we are very fortunate, so that means he will have a really good chance to play again.” That sounds like to expect Wagner to likely again do little in practice this week but play on Sunday in a make-or-break game for Seattle.

— Of Wright, Carroll said: “K.J. still has to clear everything but he is feeling recovered and it looks like he has a chance, so by Wednesday, he should be in pretty good shape to practice.”

— Tight end Nick Vannett left Sunday’s game with a shoulder injury but Carroll said it doesn’t appear serious. “He banged his shoulder,’’ Carroll said. “The tests that he took were all negative, so he’s okay. He has a sore shoulder though, but he should be alright.”

— Cornerback Justin Coleman left with a chest injury but he also appears to have escaped serious injury. “Yeah, he got hit again from an injury from a week ago and he came out okay,’’ Carroll said. “He thinks he is alright.”

— Linebacker and special teamer D.J. Alexander suffered a concussion and will be in the league’s concussion protocol this week.

— Carroll said running back Chris Carson, out since the fourth game with an ankle injury that required surgery, may be able to return to practice this week but won’t play against Dallas. “We’ll know by Wednesday if he is practicing,’’ Carroll said.

— Cornerback DeShawn Shead will practice the rest of the week before the team will then decide whether to place him on the 53-man roster or Injured Reserve. “This is his final week of the three weeks (he can practice), so we’ll figure it out at the end of the week,’’Carroll said. And while there is understandable speculation on how Shead would fit into the secondary once he returns, Carroll said his most immediate impact could be on special teams a unit that as Sunday showed can use some help. “He’s a fantastic special teams player,” Carroll said. “He’s one of the best that we have ever had, so if we can get him back, that will help.”