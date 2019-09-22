Duane Brown, the Seahawks’ Pro Bowl left tackle, left the Seahawks’ 33-27 loss to the Saints on Sunday with an upper arm injury in the fourth quarter and did not return.

He said afterward he did not know the severity of the injury.

“I think it’s all right. Gotta look at it and see,” he said, adding: “I can’t tell you exactly (what happened), but hopefully it’s nothing too serious.”

Brown was replaced by George Fant.

Coach Pete Carroll said he thought Brown “could have gone back in,” but also didn’t know any specific details about the injury.

“We have to figure out what it is,” Carroll said. “That’s as far as we know right now. It’s very early.”

The Seahawks otherwise appeared to come out of the loss to the Saints relatively healthy.

Safety Bradley McDougald was sidelined briefly with an ankle injury before he returned to the field. And linebacker K.J. Wright said he was OK after getting the wind knocked out of him.

Ansah makes his debut

Ziggy Ansah’s name did not appear on the stats sheet after the game, but he did make his anticipated debut with the Seahawks on Sunday.

“Feels good. Feels good to be out there, get my feet wet,” Ansah said. “It was a long time since I’ve been on the field, so it does feel good to get out there. And it’s certainly going to get better for me.”

It was Ansah’s first game since last December with the Detroit Lions. He was placed on the injured reserve after that and had surgery on his shoulder in the offseason. The Seahawks signed him to a one-year deal in May.

The Seahawks did not have any sacks of Teddy Bridgewater, the Saints backup QB, and Ansah said that’s at least in part a credit to the Saints’ quick passing attack.

“That was their game plan, to get the ball out quick, get him in rhythm, you know,” he said.

Penny may be available soon

The Seahawks continuing to use Chris Carson after his third fumble in three games (and another he was part of last week) wasn’t just a matter of showing him some confidence.

The Seahawks also simply didn’t have a lot of other options with only two other tailbacks active for the game: C.J. Prosise and rookie Travis Homer.

That’s because second-year player Rashaad Penny was declared inactive before the game with a hamstring injury suffered Friday in practice.

This is now the third different injury that has caused Penny to miss either preseason or regular season games in his year-plus with the team.

But the good news is that it doesn’t sound significant. Carroll said after the game that Penny “ran well’’ in a pregame workout and that he has a chance to return to practice by Thursday.

Carroll, though, also cautioned that the Seahawks “won’t rush it along’’ to get Penny back.

Without Penny, fourth-year tailback C.J. Prosise backed up Carson, and played significantly from the time of Carson’s fumble through the end of the game. Prosise didn’t make much impact on the running game with just five yards on four carries, but he did have five receptions for 38 yards in his most significant action in two seasons.

Homer didn’t play.

First-round pick L.J. Collier inactive

In what was the only real surprise on the team’s inactive list, defensive end L.J. Collier, the team’s first-round, was a healthy scratch.

Collier played 16 snaps against the Steelers last week and was not injured heading into Sunday’s game.

But with the likes of Poona Ford and Ziggy Ansah healthy, Seattle had a full complement of defensive linemen. And to make the numbers work Seattle decided to have Collier inactive.

Carroll had hinted that could happen, though, saying that Collier appeared “rusty’’ when he played against the Steelers after having missed all four preseason games with a sprained ankle.

Carroll 1-4 on interference challenges

Seattle’s win last week at Pittsburgh turned when Carroll threw the challenge flag on a non-call of interference against Tyler Lockett.

Carroll got the win and Seattle a first down that resulted a few plays later in a touchdown that gave the Seahawks the winning points in a 28-26 victory.

Carroll was hoping that maybe lightning would strike again when he threw the flag in the fourth quarter Sunday following an incomplete pass on fourth-and-one. The play snapped at Seattle’s own 28 and Carroll said later that Russell Wilson changed the play from a run to a pass when he saw the Saints lined up in an aggressive pass coverage — defenders at the line in man coverage.

Wilson’s pass, though, flew over Malik Turner’s head. The Seahawks felt Lockett may also have been held on the play.

But that aspect of the play could not be challenged — only whether Turner had been interfered with.

Carroll said he knew it was a long shot. But with just 9 minutes, 47 seconds left and Seattle down 27-14, there wasn’t a lot to lose.

“We thought we saw a little hook in there on the route that might warrant them seeing something,’’ Carroll said. “Taking a shot.’’

Officials pretty quickly determined there was nothing, and the Saints took over at the 28 and drove for a touchdown that ended whatever little suspense was left.

Carroll is now just 1-4 on challenges this season, something new to the NFL this year due largely to the controversy that erupted from the Saints’ loss to the Rams in the NFC title game — it was New Orleans coach Sean Payton who helped push for the rule.

Carroll seemed to indicate he thinks the challenge rule is incomplete in not allowing for anything away from the play to be reviewed.

“I think Tyler got grabbed over there,’’ Carroll said. “ … They really don’t go into reviewing that. It’s interesting that they say they’re going to review the whole entire play but they’re only looking at OPI/DPI (offensive pass interference and defensive pass interference) as far as I understand it.’’