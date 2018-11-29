Baldwin said there's no question he will play against the 49ers, while a new injury to Prosise could have some interesting ramifications.

Seahawks receiver Doug Baldwin was listed as limited on the team’s injury report Thursday with the same groin injury that had him listed as questionable heading into last Sunday’s game at Carolina.

But Baldwin played against the Panthers, on the field for 90 percent of the team’s offensive snaps, and Thursday he said not to worry, he’ll play Sunday against the 49ers, as well.

Asked if the groin is still an issue, Baldwin said “no, and I know Pete (Carroll) won’t say it but today is probably the best day I’ve felt since OTAs (Organized Team Activities last spring).’’

Carroll had said last week that Baldwin felt the best he had all season before Baldwin then had the groin injury creep up during the week of practice.

Baldwin went through an extensive pre-game workout Sunday that convinced the Seahawks he could play against the Panthers and Carroll on Wednesday called it both “amazing” and “heroic” that Baldwin was able to play.

Baldwin, though, said everyone should have known he would play — he’s missed only two games since 2012, both coming earlier this season when he sprained his knee.

“They are surprised,” Baldwin said. “I’m not. I told them at the beginning of the week, ‘give me a few days I’ll be ready to go.’ I get it, it’s different for every player. But I wasn’t surprised.’’

Five players did not take part in practice, including two with new injuries — running back C.J. Prosise (abdomen) and safety Shalom Luani (quadriceps). Also out were LB K.J. Wright (knee), who is out of town getting a treatment on his knee and has already been ruled out; fullback Tre Madden (chest) and defensive tackle Shamar Stephen (foot).

The Prosise injury could have some ramifications if it is serious. J.D. McKissic returned to the roster this week to add a fifth tailback to the 53-man roster, and one who can duplicate much of Prosise’s roles. Seattle will need to open a roster spot next week when linebacker Mychal Kendricks returns from suspension and if Prosise is seriously hurt then the team could place him on Injured Reserve.

A third-round pick out of Notre Dame in 2016, Prosise is under contract through the 2019 season. He has played just 30 snaps this season and has only one carry. But the team is thought still high on his potential and since he is still on a low-cost rookie contract there is financial incentive to keep him around and see if he can contribute in 2019, especially with Mike Davis being an unrestricted free agent at the end of the season.

Madden also appears in danger of missing the 49ers’ game while sitting out another day with an injury suffered against the Panthers.

Also limited on Thursday was safety Bradley McDougald with a shoulder injury. But that was an upgrade from Wednesday when he was out, which would seem to indicate he’s on track to play against the 49ers.