RENTON — The good news from the Seahawks’ status report for Sunday’s game against Cleveland? Running back Chris Carson, listed as limited in practice Thursday with a shoulder injury, isn’t on it, meaning he is cleared to play.

The bad news? He may have something of a makeshift offensive line to run behind.

Seattle listed starting right guard D.J. Fluker (hamstring) and left tackle Duane Brown (biceps) as doubtful for the game.

Fluker was hurt early in last Thursday’s game against the Rams and replaced by second-year player Jamarco Jones, who will get the start at right guard if Fluker can’t play, as seems likely. Jones played all but the first two series in the 30-29 win over the Rams, drawing raves for his performance in what was his first NFL action other than special teams. Fluker started each of the first five games of the season.

Brown, who has made 30 straight starts for Seattle since being acquired in a trade on Nov. 1, 2017, has dealt with a biceps injury since the third game of the season against the Saints but has played every snap in the two games since then.

However, his doubtful status represents a continuing downgrade.

Brown was not on the status report for the game against Arizona and was listed as questionable before the game against the Rams.

If Brown can’t start, then Seattle will go with George Fant at left tackle. Fant played the final 23 snaps against the Saints at left tackle in place of Brown after he was injured.

A further issue on the offensive line is that Ethan Pocic, a backup at both guard spots and center, is listed as questionable with a mid-back injury. He missed the last three games with back and neck injuries.

Seattle has nine offensive linemen on its roster. But if Fluker, Brown and Pocic all couldn’t play that would leave only Joey Hunt as a healthy backup and might mean Seattle will have to make a roster move to add depth. Seattle has three offensive linemen on its practice squad in guards Jordan Roos and Kahlil McKenzie and guard/center Kyle Fuller.

Roos played in seven games for Seattle in 2017 but has spent the past two seasons on the practice squad.

Fuller, a seventh-round pick by Houston out of Baylor in 2017, started two games for Houston in 2017 and has played in 11 NFL games over the past two seasons with the Texans and Washington. McKenzie, a Chiefs sixth-round pick in 2018 out of Tennessee, has not played in an NFL game.

Seattle also listed running back Rashaad Penny as questionable with a hamstring issue, something he has dealt with since being injured in practice on the Friday before the New Orleans game. He sat out the next two games before returning to play against the Rams.

If Penny can’t play, that would again mean a larger role for C.J. Prosise. Prosise did not play against the Rams, with Carson and Penny getting all the snaps at tailback, but played against in the first four games of the season and has 16 yards on nine carries this season with a touchdown against Arizona and eight receptions for 51 yards.