The status of center Justin Britt is unclear as the Seahawks begin another work week due to a sprained ankle suffered against the Giants Sunday.

The Seahawks emerged from Sunday’s 24-7 win over the New York Giants relatively unscathed in the injury department.

But one is particularly concerning as the work week begins for next Sunday’s game against Houston — a sprained ankle suffered by center Justin Britt.

Coach Pete Carroll said that Britt was “pretty sore” on Monday and that he might not practice until Friday at the earliest.

Britt was hurt late in the first quarter and missed six plays but then returned.

Carroll said Britt does not have a high ankle sprain calling it instead a “lateral” ankle sprain.

Britt has missed only one game in his four years with the Seahawks but that was also due to an ankle injury that held him out last year of a 14-5 loss at Tampa Bay.

If Britt can’t play then rookie Ethan Pocic would fill in — Pocic played the six snaps Sunday at center that Britt missed.

Pocic also started at left guard against the Giants and then alternated throughout with Mark Glowinski.

Carroll said each “did okay” in a game when he said the team had the best pass protection it has had all season.

Carroll said it was too early in the week to say what the team would do at left guard against Houston and Britt’s situation likely plays into that since if Pocic had to play center then Glowinski would play left guard and there would be no decision to make.

“We won’t know about Justin until late in the week,” Carroll said. “Each day will tell us something.”

For now, Carroll said Pocic and Glowinski are battling it out at left guard.

The only other injury of note, Carroll said, was running back C.J. Prosise who “tweaked” an already injured ankle and had to come out after seeing just two snaps (and not the one that Carroll had said after the game).

Prosise missed the previous two games with the injury that was suffered in the loss at Tennessee but Carroll said the team thought he was ready to go after having practiced late in the week.

Carroll said Prosise got hurt when blocking on a pass play saying the ankle “wasn’t as stable as we had hoped. The work that we had done in practice was not indicative of what he was needing in the game because it didn’t hold up. We’ll just go through the week and see what happens. It’s one day at a time.”

Carroll said other players who came out briefly were fine. That includes receiver Tyler Lockett who Carroll said had the wind knocked out of him at one point.