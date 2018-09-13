Rookie cornerback Tre Flowers was also added to the list while Earl Thomas got a rest day.

The Seahawks added one big name to their injury report Thursday — middle linebacker Bobby Wagner, who was out with what was listed as a groin issue.

Coach Pete Carroll did not mention the injury when he spoke to media before practice Thursday so it’s unclear if the injury is significant — Wagner has often missed practices in past years and then played that weekend.

But everything is worth watching at this point with the Seahawks in a precarious spot at 0-1 and heading to Chicago for a Monday night game against the Bears. Wagner played all 74 defensive snaps Sunday against Denver, one of only two players to do so, the other being cornerback Shaquill Griffin.

Also new to the report is cornerback Tre Flowers, who sat out with a hamstring issue.

Otherwise there were no surprises. Earl Thomas sat out with a rest day (NIR meaning non-injury related) while LB K.J. Wright (knee), WR Doug Baldwin (knee) and OL D.J. Fluker (hamstring) sat out as expected.

Listed as limited were CB Bradley McDougald (knee) and DE Dion Jordan (knee) while DL Frank Clark was a full participant with an elbow issue.