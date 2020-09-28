While the injury situation for the Seahawks seemed pretty dire during Sunday’s win over the Dallas Cowboys, coach Pete Carroll on Monday indicated all of the players who left the game were not seriously injured.

“For the most part, everybody had the minor of the injury,’’ Carroll said Monday morning on his weekly radio show on ESPN 710 Seattle.

Here’s a review of the Seahawks’ injury situation:

Chris Carson (knee)

Running back Chris Carson suffered what Carroll said was a first-degree strain of his left knee when he was tackled by Dallas’ Trysten Hill, who gave Carson’s knee a twist as the play ended. An MRI showed no significant damage otherwise and Carson could be back as soon as Sunday’s game at Miami. The play occurred on Seattle’s final drive of that game with 3:14 remaining.

But Carroll didn’t definitively say when Carson would be back: “We’ll just have to see how that goes. With a running back, it’s a little bit more of an issue than with a big guy.’’

Carroll also lobbied harsh words at Hill for the twist at the end of the play: “I was really pissed about that one. I don’t know what’s going to happen with that, but I was pissed because that guy hurt him, unfortunately.”

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported earlier Monday that Hill is likely to be fined for the play.

Advertising

Seahawks linebacker K.J. Wright took to Twitter on Monday to say that he thinks Hill should be suspended: “This is clearly intentional and getting fined isn’t enough. Im all for guys playing hard but I have zero tolerance for this.’’

@NFL this needs to be addressed ASAP!! Doing dirty dumb malicious shit like this can end someone’s season! This is clearly intentional and getting fined isn’t enough. Im all for guys playing hard but I have zero tolerance for this @NFL pic.twitter.com/cdllxdiAVi — KJ (@KJ_WRIGHT34) September 28, 2020

Seattle would likely start Carlos Hyde against Miami if Carson can’t go, and it also has Travis Homer and rookie DeeJay Dallas in reserve.

Jamal Adams (groin)

Safety Jamal Adams suffered what Carroll said was a first-degree groin strain and that “we’ll see how that goes and go day-to-day with that.’’

“Was really bothering him after the game,’’ Carroll said. “He was really bummed out after the game.’’

Damien Lewis (ankle)

Starting right guard Damien Lewis suffered a “normal’’ ankle sprain and not a high one, Carroll said, when he was injured in the first quarter.

“He was pretty sore after the game,’’ Carroll said. “He’s got a chance to play. Just have to see how he responds to it.’’

Advertising

Jordan Simmons replaced Lewis, and Carroll said he thought Simmons “did a good job,’’ which makes the Seahawks comfortable they can give Lewis more time to return if needed.

Jordyn Brooks (knee)

Linebacker Jordyn Brooks suffered what Carroll called a “first-degree strain’’ of his knee. The NFL Network reported Brooks specifically has an MCL sprain “and will likely miss a couple weeks.’’

Brooks started at weakside linebacker and played 14 snaps before being injured while being blocked hard by Dallas running back Ezekiel Elliott.

“He got whacked on the knee by Elliott on a pass rush,’’ Carroll said. “We had anticipated him being a cut blocker, and he just ran right into it and got killed on the play, so it was unfortunate.’’

Brooks got the start with Bruce Irvin out for the season with a knee injury, with Wright moving to the strongside linebacker spot in the base defense. Wright stayed on the field in the nickel at the weakside spot.

For as long as Brooks is out, Seattle would likely go back to Wright playing the weakside spot and could use Cody Barton and Shaquem Griffin at the strongside linebacker position. Griffin was elevated from the practice squad for Sunday’s game but could be promoted to the 53-player roster if Brooks is out.

Advertising

The Seahawks could put Brooks on injured reserve, which this year means being out only three weeks before being able to return.

Lano Hill (back)

Safety Lano Hill showed up Sunday reporting a sore back and was deemed inactive for the game. Carroll said Hill was worried it was related to a hip injury he suffered late in the 2018 season.

“But we don’t think it is at all,” Carroll said, adding that Hill “has a chance’’ to return for the Miami game.

Quinton Dunbar (knee)

Cornerback Quinton Dunbar also was inactive for the game after dealing with a sore knee all week. Carroll said Friday he was optimistic Dunbar would play, but the injury worsened over the weekend. Carroll said Dunbar “had some treatment’’ on the knee.

Dunbar was replaced by Tre Flowers, who went the entire game at right cornerback.