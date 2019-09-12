RENTON — Seahawks free safety Tedric Thompson missed a second straight practice Thursday, further indicating that Seattle might have a change in its secondary for Sunday’s game in Pittsburgh against the Steelers.

Thompson sat out again with a hamstring injury. With Thompson out, the assumption is that Lano Hill is working as the other starting safety in practice alongside Bradley McDougald.

The Hill and McDougald pairing started the final two games of the 2018 regular season before Hill suffered a hip injury that required surgery. And the thought is that if Thompson can’t play against the Steelers, Seattle will likely go with Hill alongside McDougald.

Defensive tackle Poona Ford (calf), center Joey Hunt (ankle) and cornerback Neiko Thorpe (hamstring) were also out for a second straight day.

Receiver Tyler Lockett, meanwhile, saw his status upgraded to limited with a back injury after missing Wednesday’s practice.

Defensive lineman Quinton Jefferson, newly listed as having a hip injury, joined Lockett as limited. Receiver David Moore, who suffered a broken humerus three weeks ago and did not play against the Bengals, was also again listed as limited.

But everyone else on the team’s 53-man roster was listed as a full participant, including defensive ends Ziggy Ansah, L.J. Collier and Jadeveon Clowney, cornerback Ugo Amadi, center Justin Britt and left guard Mike Iupati.

Ansah and Collier being full participants would seem to indicate there is a good chance each will be able to make their Seahawks debuts against the Steelers. This is the first time this season Ansah, Collier and Clowney have been full participants together.

Collier, the team’s first-round pick in 2019, has been out with an ankle sprain while Ansah was held out last week as a precaution after having had shoulder surgery last winter.

Iupati also might be close to being able to play after sitting out the preseason and the first game with foot and calf injuries. If Iupati can play then he might move into the starting spot at left guard. Ethan Pocic has filled played there in Iupati’s absence.

With Britt back to participating fully and Iupati on the mend, the Seahawks might be able to go with their projected starting offensive line against the Steelers for the first time this season.