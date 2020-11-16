Monday gave at least one piece of good news for Seattle’s injury-riddled secondary — safety Jamal Adams appears on track to play Thursday against Arizona, listed as a full participant if the team had held a practice (officially the team released an estimation because it did not hold a full practice).

Adams suffered a shoulder injury early in Sunday’s 23-16 loss to the Rams and sat out three plays before returning, saying after the game he felt like he was playing with one arm.

“He says he’s playing, he’s ready to go,’’ Carroll said via Zoom on Monday about Adams, who had two sacks in the game, one of which forced a Jared Goff fumble. “He got banged up pretty good. He played really with one arm for the most part in the game and did a marvelous job of getting through it.”

But Seattle may again be without its two starting cornerbacks.

Quinton Dunbar remains out with a knee injury and seems likely to miss his second straight game. Carroll said Dunbar won’t go on injured reserve, which means Seattle may think he has a chance to return Nov. 30 at Philadelphia. But that means another start for Tre Flowers against Arizona.

Carroll was more vague on the prognosis for Shaquill Griffin, who has missed two games with hamstring/concussion (Carroll said again that the concussion is not the significant issue for Griffin now but the hamstring).

“It’s not clear yet that he’ll make it back,’’ Carroll said. “We’ve got to wait and see what happens the next couple days.”

D.J. Reed started Sunday as the other corner with Griffin and Dunbar each out. Reed led the team with 10 tackles and also had a fumble recovery and according to Pro Football Focus allowed four receptions on five targets for 49 yards. It was his first start for Seattle at an outside corner spot after he played nickel the previous two games, and Carroll seemed to indicate he’d get the call again.

“It’s his first time playing for us so he made a couple of rookie mistakes out there,’’ Carroll said. “But all in all he looked active and physical and I really liked the way he played.’’

The Seahawks, though, may again need to make a move of some sort — if just a practice-squad elevation — to add depth in the back end, as Carroll said Neiko Thorpe reinjured his core and hinted he will go on injured reserve.

“Neiko’s not going to make it back, unfortunately,’’ Carroll said.

Thorpe is Seattle’s special teams captain and played 12 snaps on special teams Sunday.

Center spot still in question

Both of Seattle’s centers — Ethan Pocic and Kyle Fuller — sat out practice Monday. Pocic is still dealing with a concussion and Fuller a high ankle sprain suffered in the first half against the Rams.

Carroll said Pocic has yet to be cleared from concussion protocol, which might already mean he’s likely to miss the Arizona game.

But Carroll said he thinks Fuller will be OK to make what would be his second start at center.

“Kyle did fine yesterday,’’ Carroll said. “He hurt his ankle and he’s going to be hobbling a little bit today to get back for this week — we think he can make it back, but he did get banged a little bit and he just toughed it out and did a really nice job of hanging in there. I thought we did as good a job as we’ve ever done against Aaron (Donald). He’s an incredible player and didn’t get the marks that he normally gets. It didn’t show up in the end results because they still got sacked a few times but he had a lot to do with that.”

Carroll said Jamarco Jones is the team’s third center.

But Seattle could also activate Phil Haynes off injured reserve. Haynes practiced some at center for Seattle last year and returned to practice in late October after suffering a hip injury in cap that landed him on IR.

Seattle may need Haynes also as depth at the guard spot with Jordan Simmons listed as DNP (did not play) in practice Monday with a calf injury. Simmons has been backing up at left guard, where Mike Iupati has been dealing with a back injury. When Iupati left for a while in the second half the Seahawks turned to Jones, who played 15 snaps.

Iupati was listed as a full participant in practice Monday.

