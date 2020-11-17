The Seahawks might be closer to a whole and healthy backfield for the NFC West showdown Thursday against the Arizona Cardinals, with Carlos Hyde listed as a full participant in practice Tuesday and Chris Carson as limited.

But other positions remained more problematic.

Among the eight players listed as non-participants were center Ethan Pocic (concussion), receiver Tyler Lockett (knee), cornerbacks Shaquill Griffin (hamstring) and Quinton Dunbar (knee) and offensive linemen Kyle Fuller (ankle) and Jordan Simmons (calf).

Coach Pete Carroll said Monday that Lockett’s injury is not serious but called it day to day, and any limitation at all for one of Seattle’s big two receiving threats is obviously less than ideal going against Arizona’s defense.

Pocic remains in the concussion protocol, which might indicate he will miss a second consecutive game. Fuller took his place against the Rams on Sunday, and Carroll indicated Monday he should be able to play Thursday.

And with Dunbar also considered out, Seattle might have to go a second game with two backup cornerbacks if Griffin can’t make a quick turnaround.

The return of Hyde, and maybe even more so Carson, would be a boon to an offense that has lagged in its running attack the past couple of weeks, held to an average of 90.3 yards a game and 4.0 yards a carry compared to season averages of 116.4 and 4.9.

“I think there’s just a comfort level (Russell Wilson has) playing with those guys a little bit more than he’s played with everybody else,’’ offensive coordinator Brian Schottenheimer said. “They’re both great players and both veteran.’’

Neither has played since the defeat against Arizona on Oct. 25, when Carson suffered a mid-foot sprain early and was replaced by Hyde, who responded with 68 yards on 15 carries, including a 24-yard touchdown, but suffered a hamstring injury along the way.

If Griffin and Dunbar are out, the Seahawks again will go with Tre Flowers and apparently D.J. Reed as the starting corners.

Also sitting out Tuesday were tackle Duane Brown, getting his usual rest day, and cornerback Neiko Thorpe, who has a core injury and whom Carroll seemed to imply this week will go on injured reserve soon.

Four players were limited — Carson, running back Travis Homer (wrist/knee/thumb), linebacker K.J. Wright (ankle) and defensive end Benson Mayowa (ankle).

Among those listed as full participants were safety Jamal Adams (shoulder), guard Mike Iupati (back) and tight end Greg Olsen (foot).

The word on Snacks

Sunday marked the first Seahawks game appearance for veteran defensive tackle Damon “Snacks’’ Harrison, who was elevated off the practice squad.

Harrison can be elevated one more time before he will have to be placed on the 53-player roster to continue playing.

Harrison had 19 snaps, 12 on passing plays and seven against the run, and did not record an official stat.

“He held his own,’’ Carroll said Monday. “First time, a little rusty, played behind some blocks and stuff like that. But he played big like he’s supposed to and filled up the middle pretty nice.’’

Where’s Shaquem?

The first game against Arizona marked the most snaps Shaquem Griffin had played in a game since he started his first game at linebacker in 2018. He got 40, mostly working as an edge rusher and a spy on Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray.

Griffin had one assisted tackle and two hurries, as judged by Pro Football Focus, but did not have a quarterback hit during a game in which the Seahawks did not have any sacks or quarterback hits.

Griffin has not played a defensive snap since (he has 94 for the season) and with Adams back and likely to take on a lot of blitzing roles, it’s unclear if Griffin will have as much of a role — or any role at all — against the Cardinals this time.

Asked about Griffin on Tuesday, defensive coordinator Ken Norton Jr. said, “Everyone is competing. Grif is always finding a way to get back on the field.’’

But Norton noted that every week and game plan is different, which leads to different usage for different players.

“Last time he fit right in because he’s a guy that’s very fast, a guy that matches the speed they have on their side of the ball (with Murray),’’ Norton said.