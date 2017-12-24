Seattle's inactive players for Sunday's game against Dallas include tailback Eddie Lacy.

The Seahawks inactive players for Sunday’s win-or-else game at Dallas includes tailback Eddie Lacy, who was one of the team’s marquee free agent signings last March but will now go two straight games without seeing the field despite being healthy.

With Lacy inactive the Seahawks are going with Thomas Rawls as their third tailback today behind Mike Davis and J.D. McKissic. Rawls was inactive last week with Lacy active against the Rams. But Lacy did not get a snap in a 42-7 loss to Los Angeles.

Lacy’s contract includes a bonus of $62,500 for every game that he is active so Lacy will not get that for Sunday. It is the fourth time this year he has been inactive and two other times Lacy has not played.

Seattle’s other inactives were expected — CB Mike Tyson, C Joey Hunt, LB D.J. Alexander, WR David Moore, DL Nazair Jones and DE Quinton Jefferson.

Alexander is out with a concussion and Jones a sprained ankle while the rest are inactive to get down to the gameday roster of 46.

Among those active for Seattle is defensive end Frank Clark, who was added late to the injury report on Friday as questionable with a toe issue, and cornerback DeShawn Shead, who was added to the roster on Saturday and will play Sunday or the first time since last Jan. 14 when he suffered an ACL injury.