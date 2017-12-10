Running back Eddie Lacy is among Seattle's inactive players for Sunday's game at Jacksonville, a move that could have been made in part due to salary cap concerns.

The Seahawks’ list of inactives for Sunday’s game at Jacksonville includes tailback Eddie Lacy, the odd man out this week in the backfield with the team going with Mike Davis as the starter and Thomas Rawls and J.D. McKissic as the backups.

The team’s salary cap situation likely factored in, as well, as Lacy makes $62,500 in per-game roster bonuses. Seattle is really up against it salary-cap wise — listed as being $184,459 over the cap by the NFLPA heading into the weekend — so even not having to factor that into the cap right now is significant for the Seahawks.

It’s the third time this season Lacy has been inactive, the others coming against the 49ers in the second week of the season when he was healthy and then at Arizona when he was out due to a groin injury.

One of the team’s marquee free agent signees last March, with a one-year deal that include $2.85 million guaranteed, Lacy has just 170 yards on 69 carries for the season.

Seattle’s other inactives included no surprises. Four are players who are out with injuries — safety Kam Chancellor (neck), offensive lineman Oday Aboushi (shoulder), defensive tackle Nazair Jones (ankle) and defensive end Dion Jordan (neck).

The Seahawks had hoped Jordan might make it back as he participated in some practices this week. But coach Pete Carroll had sounded somewhat skepticial on Friday of his chances and Jordan apparently didn’t show enough progress to get back on the field. This will be the third straight gamehe has missed after playing in two games after having been promoted from the Non-Football Injury List.

The other two inactives are receiver David Moore and center Joey Hunt, each recently promoted from the practice squad but neither of whom has played in a game this season.

For Jacksonville, most noteworthy may be that cornerback Jalen Ramsey — listed as questionable with a hamstring issue — is active and will play.