The Seahawks will have just seven defensive linemen for Sunday’s game against the Eagles after declaring three as inactive.

Seattle’s six inactives players are: defensive tackles Rodney Coe and Nazair Jones and end Dion Jordan, safety Kam Chancellor, receiver David Moore and offensive lineman Oday Aboushi.

Jones and Jordan are each out due to injury as are Aboushi and Chancellor, leaving Moore and Coe as healthy scratches.

Coe was signed this week off the practice squad to replace Garrison Smith which led to the thought that he would be active for the game.

Instead, Seattle will go with seven defensive linemen as active only a few weeks after having 11 defensive linemen on the roster.

The Seahawks entered the game with just 52 players on the roster after putting linebacker Josh Forrest on Injured Reserve — and deciding not to fill that spot for salary cap reasons — so Seattle needed to make only six players inactive.

Seattle appears ready to give significant snaps to second-year player Quinton Jefferson at defensive tackle behind starters Sheldon Richardson and Jarran Reed. Coe and Jones are the only two listed backups at tackle. Jones is out with an ankle injury suffered this week in practice. Jordan will miss his second straight game with a neck/stinger injury.

One area where the Seahawks left more players active is tailback as all four — Eddie Lacy, Mike Davis, Thomas Rawls and J.D. McKissic — are active. Seattle has most often gone with three this season.

Among the active players is free safety Earl Thomas, who was listed as questionable with a heel injury that held him out of Thursday’s practice. The Seahawks had said Thomas would play to it was expected he would be active.

Thomas, though, could be seen undergoing a workout on the field prior to the game with a team trainer appearing to test the heel.

But Thomas was on the field in full uniform as warmups began.