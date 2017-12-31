Seattle's list of inactive players for Sunday's game against Arizona again includes Eddie Lacy.

Seahawks tight end Nick Vannett is inactive for Sunday’s win-or-else game against Arizona and will be replaced by rookie Tyrone Swoopes. Swoopes was added to the 53-man roster on Saturday to add depth with Vannett dealing with a back issue that had him listed as questionable.

Also inactive for the Seahawks are: WR Tanner McEvoy, RB Eddie Lacy, CB Mike Tyson, C Joey Hunt, LB D.J. Alexander and DL Quinton Jefferson.

Alexander is out with a concussion and the rest are healthy scratches.

For Lacy, it means he will end his regular season with just 170 yards in nine games. The free agent signee was inactive for five games, including the last two and three of the last four as a healthy scratch. He has not played since getting one carry for three yards against the Eagles on Dec. 3. Lacy signed a one-year deal with $2.865 million guaranteed, and including his per-game roster bonuses he will have been paid more than $3 million for this season. Lacy’s best game this season was 52 yards on 11 carries against the Colts on Oct. 1, almost all in garbage time after rookie Chris Carson had been injured.

It is the first time this year that McEvoy is inactive with the team instead going with rookie seventh-round pick David Moore as the fifth receiver. This will be the first game of Moore’s career.

Among the actives is TE Luke Willson who had been listed as questionable with a sprained ankle suffered this week in practice.