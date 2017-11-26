Cornerback Jeremy Lane will be able to play for the Seahawks on Sunday.

Cornerback Jeremy Lane, who had been listed as questionable on Saturday by the Seahawks with a knee injury, is among the team’s active players and will be available to play Sunday against the 49ers.

The list of inactives mostly consists of other injured players with only one mild surprise — defensive end Dion Jordan, who has a neck/stinger issue. Coach Pete Carroll had expressed optimism that Jordan would be able to play.

The other inactives are CB Shaquill Griffin, S Kam Chancellor, RB Mike Davis, LB D.J. Alexander, OL Oday Aboushi and WR David Moore.

All but Moore have an injury. Moore, promoted to the 53-man roster this week off the practice squad, will need to wait at least another week to make his NFL debut.

Lane had not been listed on the injury report throughout the week before being added on late Saturday.

Jordan’s absence leaves Seattle with nine active defensive linemen with Seattle having waived DE Dwight Freeney earlier this week.

“He just had a little shoulder issue that came out of the game,” Carroll said Friday. “It didn’t bother him right away but he felt a little bit of stuff during the week here. He could practice some. We rested him today thinking that he is going to play in the game so we are just taking care of him.”