C.J. Prosise and Sheldon Richardson are among the inactive players for the Seahawks Sunday against Washington.

Defensive tackle Sheldon Richardson, who suffered an oblique injury in practice this week, is among the Seahawks’ seven inactive players for Sunday’s game against Washington.

That will likely mean rookie Nazair Jones will get the start at defensive tackle but also mean more playing time for backup Garrison Smith as Seattle will need to make up for Richardson’s snaps.

Also among the inactives is tailback C.J. Prosise, who had said on Thursday he planned to push through it this week and play, and who had been a full participant in Friday’s practice.

Prosise, though, has played just two snaps since Sept. 24 while battling a high ankle sprain and was evidently deemed not healthy enough to play this week. That means Prosise will have been available for just 10 of 26 regular season or post-season games since coming to the Seahawks last year.

The other inactives are CB Jeremy Lane, safety Earl Thomas and offensive linemen Jordan Roos, Rees Odhiambo and Luke Joeckel. Lane (thigh), Thomas (hamstring) and Joeckel (knee) are all injury scratches while Roos and Odhiambo are healthy inactives as the team pares its roster to the gameday limit of 46.

That means Seattle’s two backup OLs for Sunday are Matt Tobin and Mark Glowinski.

Among the active players is middle linebacker Bobby Wagner, who had been listed as questionable with a hamstring issue but was a full participant in Friday’s practice, indicating he had a good chance of playing.