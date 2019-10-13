CLEVELAND — A game that began with a 20 mph wind blowing off Lake Erie was dangerously close to simply being blown off course most of the day.

But as has become the custom for the Seahawks this season, quarterback Russell Wilson remained a rock of stability when all around him often seemed total chaos.

After the Browns took the lead following a bizarre sequence of penalties, replay reviews and questionable officials’ calls, Wilson led a nine-play, 79-yard drive that proved to be the winning points in a 32-28 win over the Browns.

Chris Carson scored from a yard out with 3:30 left to put Seattle back up after the Browns had taken a 28-25 lead with 9:02 remaining.

Baker Mayfield then threw his third interception of the game on the next series — a pass behind receiver Dontrell Hilliard that instead went to K.J. Wright — and the Seahawks completed a comeback from 13 points down in the first half.

In fact, there were times early when it was the Seahawks who seemed on the verge of getting blown out as the Browns took an early 20-7 lead and had 302 yards at halftime.

But Seattle then took advantage of Cleveland mistakes to score 18 unanswered points and take the lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Browns retook it on a 3-yard run by Nick Chubb that came on a series after the Browns had been stopped at the goal line — and after a strange set of events in which the Browns threw a challenge flag to see if they’d scored a touchdown as they appeared to be running for a touchdown.

But a short Seattle punt gave the Browns the ball right back and Chubb’s TD had the crowd rocking.

That just maybe made what happened next harder to take for the long-suffering Browns fans, who watched Wilson march Seattle down the field for the winning score.

Wilson’s two touchdowns give him 14 for the year, and he still does not have an interception this season. Wilson also ran for a 16-yard TD in the first quarter.

It was the 30th time in 130 regular season or playoff games that Wilson led a fourth-quarter or overtime comeback to give Seattle a win, and already the third in five games this season.

Seattle is now 5-1 for only the third time in its history (2003 and 2013 the others) and has a chance to take over first place in the NFC West if the Rams beat the 49ers later Sunday afternoon.

The Seahawks were fortunate to be behind just 20-18 at halftime, as the Browns gained 302 yards and were forced to punt just once on seven possessions — and that due mostly to a dropped pass.

But while the Seattle defense wasn’t stout, it was at least opportunistic with two interceptions stopping Cleveland drives in Seahawks territory — one by Tre Flowers at the 39 when Mayfield threw the ball right to him, and another by Tedric Thompson in the end zone, where he dived to corral a pass that had been tipped by Shaquill Griffin.

Before Thompson’s pick, Cleveland appeared poised to take at least a 23-12 lead but possibly 27-12 late in the first half.

Instead, the Seahawks took over at their own 12 and used their hurry-up offense to quickly drive the length of the field for a TD with 27 seconds left on a 17-yard pass from Wilson to Jaron Brown.

Cleveland blitzed on the play and Wilson was hit as he threw by linebacker Joe Schobert. But his pass hit Brown right in stride in the right corner of the end zone.

A run by C.J. Prosise on the two-point play was stopped.

The game began disastrously for Seattle, when Cleveland’s Hilliard returned the opening kickoff 74 yards to set up a quick Browns touchdown. Seattle responded with its own quick score on a 16-yard run by Wilson.

The Browns then had two long drives of 69 and 92 yards to take a 20-7 lead early in the second quarter, with the game appearing on the verge of being an unlikely rout for the home team.

Seattle then blocked a punt to set up a field goal and had the two interceptions and it was somehow a two-point game at the break.

And when it was over, Seattle had its fourth win this season by four points or less — one win for each of the turnovers committed by the Browns on the day.