LAS VEGAS — When Saturday’s preseason opener for the Seahawks and Raiders ended the scoreboard read Las Vegas 20, Seattle 7.

But these were the Seahawks and Raiders in name only, in that mostly young players and backups saw action made it foolhardy to read much into anything that happened.

Only one offensive player who might be considered a starter — center Kyle Fuller — saw action for the Seahawks with Geno Smith getting the start at quarterback with Russell Wilson on the sidelines wearing a headset.

And only four defensive players listed as starters on the depth chart saw action, all either young players or newcomers the team wanted to see get some work — cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon, linebackers Darrell Taylor and Jordyn Brooks, and end L.J. Collier.

The Raiders played it similarly as Nathan Peterman, listed as the third-team QB behind Derek Carr and Marcus Mariota, got the start and played almost the entire game.

Not that the Raiders didn’t try to make a big deal of what was the first game in two-year-old Allegiant Stadium with fans. Marie Osmond sang the anthem and Carlos Santana, who was part of a ribbon-cutting ceremony earlier in the day, played a live set at halftime.

Otherwise, this was a mostly not-ready-for-prime time affair.

Here are some quick thoughts:

Don’t read much into the offensive struggles

Seahawks fans are going to have to resist the temptation to read much into the offense, with Shane Waldron in his first year as coordinator as the Seahawks will try to make things as vanilla as possible in the preseason.

Things got even messier for the offense — which as noted, was without all of its star skill position players — when Smith was hit hard on a corner blitz on the first series and eventually left the game with a concussion in the second quarter, after playing just two series. That left third-teamer Alex McGough to handle most of the rest of the game.

Certainly, this was nothing like the offense the Seahawks hope to unveil in the regular season as they gained just 44 yards on 16 plays in the first half. Only two of those were called running plays, good for just one yard. The Raiders had 18 first downs to Seattle’s three and held the ball for 23:12 to Seattle’s 6:48 in the first two quarters.

Things momentarily got better in the third quarter when McGough hit DeeJay Dallas for a 43-yard TD on fourth-and-four. Dallas somehow slipped wide open out of the backfield and then broke a tackle to scamper free down the sidelines.

But a makeshift offensive line that included rookie starters at left tackle (Stone Forsythe) and right tackle (Jake Curhan, who has mostly been playing guard in camp) meant this was almost certainly going to be a tough night for the offense. Forsythe had a holding penalty on the first series to wipe out a 17-yard gain, among other learning moments for the youngsters up front.

Seattle finished with just 153 yards and of 39 offensive plays had just 10 carries by running backs — not at all what the team is likely to look like when the regular season begins.

Assuming Seattle plays more of its regulars in the second and third preseason games, then maybe some fairer evaluations of the offense can be made, though the reality is any real evaluation of the offense is going to have to wait for the regular season.

Some young players stand out on defense

Through the haze of what wasn’t a very entertaining game there were some good moments for a few young players on defense.

Here’s a few worth noting:

Darrell Taylor: The second-year player who sat out last year, appeared to get more comfortable as the game wore on and finished with three tackles. He didn’t get a stat for what might have been his best play in the third quarter he flushed Peterman out of the pocket with Cody Barton then getting the sack.

Alton Robinson: The second-year end from Penn State also had a solid night, notably when he pressured Peterman into a hurried throw that floated into the hands of Ryan Neal for a Seattle interception in the second quarter. He finished with five tackles.

Rasheem Green: The third-year player from USC had a sack in the first half and was a constant presence in the Raiders backfield.

Cody Barton: Barton has been dealing with a quad injury that held him out of the mock game last Sunday. But he recovered to play Saturday night. Playing both inside linebacker spots Barton had a big second half with two sacks and finished with nine tackles.

Gavin Heslop: The second-year player, who was on the practice squad all of last season, isn’t the first name that comes to mind in the cornerback battle. But he has seemed to work his way up the depth chart some in recent weeks (due in part to D.J. Reed and Damarious Randall being out with injuries) and he had some nice moments Saturday including a pass breakup and a tackle-for-loss in run defense.

Ben Burr-Kirven: Tackle stats can sometimes be deceiving — simply making a lot may not necessarily mean playing well. But the third-year player from UW certainly made a lot of tackles. Playing all of the first half at middle linebacker Burr-Kirven had 11 by halftime. He didn’t play much in the second half but added another tackle to finish with 12.

Dallas solidifying spot in backfield?

Dallas provided most of what there was in offensive highlights with 24 yards rushing on five carries and two receptions for 45 yards, including the 43-yard TD — the only play of the night for Seattle that gained more than 17 yards. Dallas broke out of a tackle attempt by Dallin Leavitt just inside the 30 and then was home free down the sidelines for a TD to cut the lead to 13-7 with 11:25 to play in the third quarter for pretty much the only offensive highlight of the night.

Dallas got a lot of work Saturday with Chris Carson, Rashaad Penny and Travis Homer all sitting out.

Dallas has been the primary back in the third-down, two-minute offense in camp. Homer will also contend for that role once he returns, which is expected to happen this week. But Dallas is looking like he may not be easy to dislodge, especially if the coaches feel comfortable with his pass protection.