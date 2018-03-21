The Seahawks have gotten a visit from free agent Shamar Stephen as their quest to find interior players on the defensive line continues.

The 27-year-old started all 16 games for the Vikings in 2016 but just one last season when Tom Johnson became the Vikings’ other starting tackle alongside Linval Joseph.

Johnson has also visited the Seahawks as a free agent.

Stephen is listed at 6-5, 309 and was originally a seventh-round pick out of UConn in 2014.

Seattle continues to pursue defensive linemen and particularly tackles after seeing Sheldon Richardson sign with the Vikings. Seattle also earlier had Quinton Dial and Bennie Logan in for visits, as well.

The Seahawks have also been rumored among the teams interested in Ndamukong Suh. But Suh is visiting the Raiders on Wednesday after earlier visiting the Rams, Saints and Titans and at the moment nothing appears imminent with Seattle.

Stephen was rated by Pro Football Focus 15h of the 28 top free agent defensive tackles available in run-stop and 18th of 20 that it rated in pass-rush productivity.

The Seahawks currently have just three players listed as defensive tackles on their roster who are under contract for 2018 — Jarran Reed, Nazair Jones and Malik McDowell. But McDowell’s future remains murky after missing his rookie season after suffering a concussion, among other injuries, in an ATV accident in July.