RENTON — On the day the Seahawks honor the 10-year anniversary of the only Super Bowl winners in franchise history, the current team will try to take another step toward someday achieving that same historical standard.

But more urgently, they’ll try to keep up with the team that represents the current standard they are trying to reach — the San Francisco 49ers.

Maybe it seems a little early to scoreboard watch.

But in what is only a 17-game season, things can get late quickly.

And with the 49ers already at 3-0 thanks to another dominating victory Thursday — and beginning to look like maybe the team to beat in the NFL — the 1-1 Seahawks need a win Sunday against the Carolina Panthers at Lumen Field to avoid a two-game deficit that would already look a little daunting.

That 2013 team is proof of what a big, early lead can do for a team.

The Seahawks started 3-0 that season, which included a Week 2 win over the 49ers, while San Francisco began 1-2.

The 49ers went 11-2 the rest of the way, losing two games by four points against two other playoff teams, and beat Seattle late in the year, but could never catch the Seahawks, which made all the difference when Seattle got home-field advantage and used that to get to the Super Bowl.

This Seahawks team, of course, doesn’t have the same lofty expectations yet as that team, especially after a stunning 30-13 loss to the Rams at home in Week 1.

But last Sunday’s bounce-back 37-31 win at Detroit restored a lot of faith in the fan base — and maybe even some among themselves — that this can still be a team to harbor legitimate postseason hopes.

In seemingly even better news, Carolina comes to town limping a bit, already at 0-2 and with statistically one of the worst offenses in the NFL (30th in points scored with 27 and 27th in yards gained), on paper exactly what a Seattle team that is 29th in points allowed (61) and 31st in yards allowed can use to get well.

The bad news is that this is exactly the kind of game the post-Russell Wilson era Seahawks have too often stumbled in.

Seattle’s loss to the Rams was the fourth time since the beginning of the 2022 season the Seahawks lost a home game they were favored to win, including a 30-24 defeat a year ago to the Panthers.

And in a complicating factor, the Panthers — who are 5.5-point underdogs — are going with veteran Andy Dalton at quarterback instead of rookie Bryce Young, who showed in the first two games he is going to need some time to reach his vast potential.

The Panthers also boast a defense that ranks ninth in yards allowed and is tied for fifth with eight sacks, led by the 2.5 of linebacker Frankie Luvu, a former Washington State standout, and the two of rush end Brian Burns, a Pro Bowler the last two seasons (though Carolina will be without linebacker Shaq Thompson, a former Washington Huskies star who fractured a fibula in Monday night’s loss to New Orleans and may be lost for the season).

Not that Carroll wouldn’t always stress the need to quickly move on from the previous week, but he seemed to emphasize it even more urgently this week with the faceplant against the Rams still fresh.

“It’s important because we have to get back on track here at home,’’ Carroll said. “And it’s of paramount importance. We’ve got to get our game tuned in, play great, and finish the game the way we want to.’’

If the Seahawks can do that, then suddenly October may present a lot more opportunity to hang around the NFC West race then it appeared when the schedule was released in the spring.

Seattle’s next two games are on the road — Oct. 2 at the Giants and Oct. 15 at the Bengals; each were playoff teams last season with high hopes for this season. But the Giants are 1-2, struggling offensively and unsure if injured star running back Saquon Barkley will be ready by then, while the Bengals are a surprising 0-2 with quarterback Joe Burrow dealing with a nagging calf injury.

After those two games, Seattle returns home to host Arizona and Cleveland in games the Seahawks figure to be favored.

But first things first, with Seattle hoping to beat the Panthers and show even more clearly the Rams game was indeed just one bad half while also making Sunday a celebration of not just the past but also the present.

“What makes it an exciting weekend for everybody is that it’s the 10th anniversary of the Super Bowl win,’’ Carroll said Friday. “A ton of guys are going to be here. Most of our guys are going to be here in town. The people that were part of the club then also are showing up. It’s a great memory for all of us. Everybody is going to have a blast; it’ll be fun to see everybody … . I’m really proud to see these guys come back with the kind of energy that they have. They’re excited about being here and proud of that time. We’ll do the best we can to celebrate that.”