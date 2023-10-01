Monday night’s Giants versus Seahawks game will present some interesting contrasts in styles, especially when the Seahawks have the ball.

The Giants, under veteran defensive coordinator Don “Wink’’ Martindale, are one of the most blitz-happy teams in the NFL.

Through the first three weeks, Martindale — in his second year with the Giants after four seasons in Baltimore — has called blitzes on 51.3% of plays, according to Pro Football Reference, more than all but the Minnesota Vikings.

The Seahawks have been the most successful team so far this year in using play-action on offense — a scheme that can feast on blitzes and man coverage if the protection holds up.

Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith has completed 29 of 35 passes on play action — plays where he fakes as if handing off to a running back before passing — for 369 yards and two touchdowns and a passer rating of 129.6.

The combination of those two things, the Seahawks hope, could lead to some big plays against the Giants.

“We’re always antennas up for the blitz,’’ Smith said. “We know that they have a very aggressive defensive style, they have a very aggressive defensive coordinator, and they want to be an attacking defense. We like to think of ourselves the same way on offense. We like to attack. I think it will make for a great matchup as always. They have some great guys in their back end, great linebackers, really great guys up front that will always make it difficult for us. Again, it’s about us staying connected, doing our jobs, and going out there and executing.”

Said offensive coordinator Shane Waldron: “I think every week you’re always going to have your blitz plan. You’re going to be ready for that. You’re expecting it. But just knowing this week percentage-wise, it’s going to be double or triple of that normal expected blitz rate within a game. So making sure we’re clean with our eyes, clear with our communication, especially on the road, and then executing at a high level, knowing there’s going to be blitzes not just on third-down scenarios but first, second, third and any other situation you can name, we’re expecting a pressure.”

No worries about Smith-Njigba

Rookie receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba, the 20th overall pick last April out of Ohio State, was held to just one catch on 10 yards against Carolina on just three targets. One of the other targets turned into Smith’s only interception of the season on a slant pass in the second quarter.

A segment on the TV show “Inside the NFL” this week, for which Smith wore a microphone, appeared to show Smith-Njigba blaming himself some for the interception and not turning more quickly for the ball. Smith gave Smith-Njigba something of a pep talk on the sidelines.

Smith-Njigba has nine receptions in three games, but for just 57 yards as most of his catches have been at or near the line of scrimmage.

Smith this week said he is not worried about Smith-Njigba’s production, confident a breakout will soon come.

“I think Jaxon is in a great spot,’’ Smith said. “If you look at when (running back) Ken (Walker III) took off last year, it was like week five or something like that. You think about our offense and the new guys that we’re incorporating into the offense; it’s going to take some time. This is our third game, fourth game, playing together. We’re still figuring each other out, and it’s going to take some time.

“I don’t think he needs to overthink it. I don’t think anyone needs to overthink it. He’s a great player, he’s a great player on this offense, he’s going to make a ton of plays for us, and it just hasn’t happened quite yet. That’s nothing to worry about. We still have time to figure those things out and that’s what we’re doing.”

Seahawks coaches also noted this week that the team employed a lot of two-tight end sets against the Panthers, especially in the second half when they had a 20-13 run-to-pass ratio in using the ground game to pull away for a 37-27 win. In multi-tight end sets, typically only one or two receivers are on the field, and that helped hold down Smith-Njigba’s snaps to 33, or 44%, after he played 56% and 59% the first two games.

Smith-Njigba also missed time late in training camp after suffering a slight fracture in his wrist.

“I think Jaxon has done a great job of coming out and working hard and doing his thing every single day,’’ Waldron said. “I know the unfortunate thing as far as the production goes right now, the opportunities, different coverage contours maybe for a play that’s going his way and it doesn’t quite work out that way, and a lot of other guys are getting the ball, as well.

“I think with him, it’s about working hard. It’s about still progressing every single day and knowing that sometimes at the receiver position the ball doesn’t go your way based on things that are totally out of your control. He’s done a great job controlling the things he can control, and we’ll keep working with him and keep progressing and expecting nothing but positive things moving forward with him.’’