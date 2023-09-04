RENTON — As a kid, auto racing was Evan Brown’s first love.

As he put it recently: “I started racing when I was about four or five years old. I raced Go-Karts, a whole bunch of different series and open-wheeled stuff. Then I went to closed series, where I raced Bandoleros and Legends cars up until I was like 14 or 15.’’

It was a good, shared experience with his father, Ron, who served as his chief mechanic and helped finance everything as the two pursued what Evan for a while thought might be a future in NASCAR.

“It was a fun thing that me and my dad did as a hobby, per se, growing up,’’ said Brown, who grew up in Southlake, Texas.

So why did he give it up?

“I outgrew the sport a little bit,’’ he said. “It’s a small-person sport for sure. I wasn’t quite a small person.’’

Indeed, Brown now stands 6-foot-2 and weighs 305 pounds.

And what he hopes he has grown into now is being the starting center for the Seattle Seahawks.

That’s a position that has been something of a revolving door since the trade of Max Unger following the 2014 season.

Since then, seven players have held the starting spot for at least a game: Patrick Lewis, Drew Nowak, Justin Britt, Joey Hunt, Ethan Pocic, Kyle Fuller and Austin Blythe.

Blythe, who had started for the Rams from 2018-20, started every game last season for the Seahawks before deciding to retire — the Seahawks had essentially talked him out of retirement before the 2022 season, in part because he had previously played for Seattle offensive coordinator Shane Waldron when each were with Los Angeles.

With Blythe no longer an option, the Seahawks in March signed Brown, who played guard and center during three years with the Lions from 2020-2022, and then in April drafted Olu Oluwatimi of Michigan in the fifth round.

The Seahawks expected Brown and Oluwatimi to compete for the starting job in training camp.

But Oluwatimi has been bothered by an elbow injury, which held him out of the second preseason game and helped compel the Seahawks to give the job to Brown, in part to begin establishing some continuity up front.

“Evan has done a really good job,’’ coach Pete Carroll said last week. “He’s been rock solid in the middle. He’s been strong, he’s been physical, not getting knocked around, really smart, very consistent and very composed. He’s in a leadership position here and he’s embraced that.’’

And in the process, he’s also validated Seattle’s thinking in signing him.

Brown started 12 games in 2022 for the Detroit Lions, including playing every snap at right guard of Detroit’s win over Green Bay on the final weekend of last season that secured a playoff spot for the Seahawks.

But the year before, he started 12 games at center, taking the place of the injured Frank Ragnow. And, as the Seahawks noticed, Brown had the fifth-best rating of any center in the NFL by Pro Football Focus in 2021.

But as a guard in 2022? Brown ranked 33rd — not bad, but not as elite as he’d been the previous year.

“Ideally, he’s a center,’’ general manager John Schneider said last spring after the team signed Brown. “ … he can play both (guard and center) but he’s really, truly a center.’’

Brown, who went undrafted out of Southern Methodist in 2018 and initially signed with the Giants, takes no offense to that assertion.

“I think it’s just a more natural position for me,’’ said Brown, who started all 13 games at center for SMU during his senior season in 2017 when the Mustangs ranked 12th in the nation in scoring offense and 15th in total offense. “It’s something that I’ve played more. I’ve taken countless more reps. If I were to advertise myself, I would say I’m a center who can play guard. It just feels natural to me. It feels comfortable.”

And the Seahawks feeling comfortable with Brown, who has taken most of the first-team snaps at center since the offseason program.

“Evan has been doing a great job,’’ quarterback Geno Smith said recently. “ …. He’s a veteran player and understands how to lead the group. He understands his assignment and how to get things going, and he’s helping us out with our tempo. Evan has been great for us, and I expect him to have a really good year.”

So, can Brown really be the one to stop the turnstile at center?

For what it’s worth, the 26-year-old Brown has just a one-year contract worth up to $2.25 million, obviously not the kind of investment that indicates the Seahawks are committing to him for the long term.

And the Seahawks are also not even ruling out that Oluwatimi could contend for the job this season, even if with just six days before the opener the team is likely settled on a starting lineup for the Rams game.

Brown, though, says having the chance to compete was all he ever really wanted.

“It was a good conversation with my agent,” he said of signing with Seattle. ” And just a position that he and I both felt that I had an opportunity to compete for a starting job at center where I feel I’m most comfortable.”

And Brown, at least, has literally been through the fire.

In a story he has told often, when he was 12 years old he suffered a crash in a Legend Car race at the Texas Motor Speedway that left his car on top of another car upside down and in flames.

“(I) didn’t really want to lose,’’ Brown said last week. “So I just threw it in the last corner a little too hard and went wheel-to-wheel and flipped over. I didn’t flip my engine off and it caught on fire.’’

Track emergency personnel put out the fire within seconds and Brown emerged unscathed.

Brown smiled as he retold the story recently.

“That was a good experience,’’ he said. “My parents weren’t too thrilled, to say the least.’’

If nothing else, it should prepare him for the inferno that has been the Seahawks’ center position.