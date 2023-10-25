Longtime Seattle Times sports columnist Larry Stone is on his farewell tour.

In case you haven’t heard, he has decided to retire and leave a Stone-shaped hole in our organization.

The Seattle Times isn’t the only one who will miss him. You, our readers, will, and the Seahawks, too.

On Wednesday, coach Pete Carroll and the team gifted him a jersey with “Stone” on the back and No. 27 to celebrate the number of years he has spent at The Times.

“We would like to recognize all the great years that you put in here, and [we’re] grateful for all the great stuff you wrote about us. The other stuff,” Carroll trailed off with a shrug and a laugh.

Riq Woolen wears No. 27 for the Seahawks, and it’s safe to say the cornerback could learn a lot about coverage from Stone.

“He’s got the speed, I’ve got the transitions,” Stone told The Times.

Seahawks honoring the retiring Larry Stone today. Cool move by the team. pic.twitter.com/LbwIs3d6g9 — Bob Condotta (@bcondotta) October 25, 2023

After his news conference, Seahawks legend Bobby Wagner came by to congratulate the journalism legend on his retirement.

Bobby Wagner came over to congratulate Larry Stone @StoneLarry on his retirement after his press conference today. pic.twitter.com/hK8ByNnxTz — Bob Condotta (@bcondotta) October 25, 2023

Stone’s last day with The Seattle Times is Nov. 10.