DETROIT — After spoiling an opener a week ago, the Seahawks did it again Sunday.

Only this time, it was the party of one of the most-anticipated opening games in Detroit Lions history that Seattle ruined, a much-needed bounce back after the faceplant against the Los Angeles Rams last week.

Not that the Seahawks didn’t stay a little longer than they wanted to in beating Detroit 37-31.

After seeming on the verge of a comfortable win, the Seahawks let the Lions score 10 points in the final 3:08 of regulation to force overtime.

No matter.

The Seahawks won the coin toss and drove swiftly from their own 25, with Geno Smith hitting Tyler Lockett for a 6-yard touchdown pass on third-and-2 that ended the game just 4:19 into overtime.

And with that, Seattle not only improved to 1-1 but also proved worth the words they had said after a stunning 30-13 loss last week to the Rams in their season opener at Lumen Field.

Advertising

The Seahawks insisted that was just one game, and not representative of who they really are, a message linebacker Bobby Wagner tried to get across during a fiery pre-practice speech on Wednesday.

The Lions, meanwhile, were coming off a 21-20 win at the defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs.

The Seahawks indeed stepped into what was “a fricking madhouse,” as safety Quandre Diggs, who began his career with the Lions, predicted it would be, a sold-out Ford Field at fevered pitch from the opening snap.

But the Seahawks never flinched in ultimately holding off the Lions in beating Detroit for the third straight season.

The Seahawks took the opening kickoff and drove for a touchdown to make an early statement that they were here to play after that had been left in some questions to the Rams.

The Seahawks overcame two false start penalties to score on that first drive on a 1-yard run by Kenneth Walker III. That capped a 12-play, 75-yard drive, the key play of which was a 16-yard pass from Smith to DK Metcalf on third-and-8 that took the ball to the Detroit 1.

Advertising

Seattle benefitted from a Detroit penalty for unnecessary roughness and another for pass interference to eventually score.

Smith was 5-of-5 on the drive for 58 yards.

The Lions came right back with their own 75-yard drive capped by a 22-yard pass from Goff to Josh Reynolds to tie the game in the first quarter in a game that mostly featured offense throughout.

After falling behind 14-7 at halftime, the Seahawks forced a fumble on the first play of the second half. That led to a touchdown to tie the game.

Then, after using a Tre Brown interception return for a touchdown to take a 10-point lead, only to see the Lions tie it up, they calmly moved for the winning touchdown with Smith looking like the Smith of the beginning of last season, completing 32 of 41 passes for 328 yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions.

Seattle appeared to have a first down to sew up the game with just over two minutes left when Smith hit Colby Parkinson over the middle for 16. But Parkinson was called for pass interference for pushing off at the line of scrimmage to get open.

Smith was sacked for a loss of 17 yards on the next play — Smith having retreated backward in an attempt to buy time and find someone open — and the Seahawks punted.

Advertising

Kalif Raymond returned the punt from the 34 to the 50 and Detroit took over with 1:44 left and all three of its time outs.

A 12-yard pass from Jared Goff to Josh Reynolds and an 11-yard run by Reynolds got the Lions into field goal territory.

The drive stalled there, but Detroit forced overtime when Riley Patterson hit a 38-yard field goal as time ran out.

But the Seahawks won the toss and Smith hit on his last seven passes to give Seattle the win.

This story will be updated.