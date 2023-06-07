Kate Scott, currently the play-by-play announcer for the Philadelphia 76ers, will handle the television play-by-play duties for the Seahawks’ three preseason games this season, the team announced Wednesday.

Scott will be joined in the booth by former Seahawks fullback Michael Robinson for the three games, all of which will be televised on King 5.

Scott is the first woman to handle play-by-play duties for the Seahawks.

“I think similar to the athletes I cover, I’ve always strived to ply my trade at the highest level,” Scott told the team’s website, Seahawks.com, about taking over the preseason TV play-by-play role — she also handled radio play-by-play for two games for the 49ers in 2016. “So to get the opportunity to once again cover the NFL and for it to come from a top notch franchise in such a fantastic city … I don’t think we can print the words I said when they offered me the gig, but needless to say I’m incredibly excited for August.”

Paul Silvi will again host pre- and postgame shows, joined by former Seahawks linebacker K.J. Wright. Former Seahawk defensive lineman Michael Bennett will again serve as an analyst throughout the broadcasts.

This will be the first year for Scott and Wright as part of the broadcast team while Bennett and Robinson are in their second year.

Seattle will host Minnesota on Aug. 10 and Dallas on Aug. 19 at Lumen Field and then play at Green Bay on Aug. 26 for its three preseason games.

Steve Raible will return as the play-by-play voice on the team’s radio network again joined by former Seahawks linebacker Dave Wyman as analyst with Jen Mueller as the sideline reporter.

Former Seahawk Michael Bumpus will again host the team’s pre- and postgame radio shows joined by former Seahawks Paul Moyer, Ray Roberts, Marcus Trufant and Robert Turbin.

Scott, a 2005 graduate of Cal, replaces Curt Menefee as the team’s TV play-by-play voice for preseason games. Menefee had handled those duties for the last 14 years.

She became the first woman to call a game on the radio when she handled preseason play-by-play duties for the 49ers in 2016.

Scott, a native of Clovis, California, who worked previously for the Pac-12 Network becoming the first woman to call football on that network, joined the 76ers broadcast team in 2021.

She also has done radio play-by-play for Learfield’s national college football package and is the only woman to have done play-by-play for the NFL, NHL, NBA, NCAA college football and the Olympics (calling many of the men’s and women’s basketball games at the 2020 games).

Wright retired as a Seahawk last summer and has since embarked on a media career that has included regular appearances on Seattle Sports 710 AM.

Raible has been the team’s radio play-by-play voice since 2004 while Wyman will be entering his sixth full-time season as the radio analyst.