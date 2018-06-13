Seahawks added the 2012 NFL Executive of the Year to its front office.
The Seahawks have hired former Colts general manager Ryan Grigson as a consultant, a league source confirmed.
Grigson’s agent, Buddy Baker, who is also the agent for Seahawk players Doug Baldwin and Shaquill and Shaquem Griffin, among others, revealed the news in a tweet Wednesday morning.
Grigson was the NFL’s Executive of the Year as GM of the Colts in 2012 when Indianapolis selected Andrew Luck with the first overall pick and improved from 2-14 to 11-5.
But an inability to build a better team around Luck helped result in Grigson’s firing following the 2016 season. He spent last year in an advisory role with the Browns.
