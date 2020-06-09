The Seahawks have hired former NFL running back and former Packers and Browns executive Alonzo Highsmith to their scouting department as a personnel executive, the team confirmed Tuesday.

Highsmith’s hiring was first reported by ESPN and he is officially listed on the team’s website as a personnel executive.

Highsmith worked with the Seahawks in a part-time role earlier this year when he was hired along with Eliot Wolf to help in the scouting process prior to the NFL draft.

Both Highsmith and Wolf had previously worked with the Green Bay Packers and have long relationships with Seahawks general manager John Schneider, who also had a long association with the Packers.

“‘Zo’ is like a big brother to me,” Schneider said at the NFL Combine. “It’s not a reflection on our staff at all and the job they’re doing because our staff is awesome. These guys were not in our last draft meetings, but they will be in our next meetings – the meetings closest to the draft. Having a pair of two experienced eyes – both of them have different connections in different ways, too. It’s pretty cool.”

Highsmith was the third overall pick in the draft in 1987 by Houston after a standout college career at Miami.

He played in 65 NFL games before becoming a boxer and then getting into NFL scouting work.

Highsmith began working as a college scout with the Packers in 1999 and was promoted to senior personnel executive in 2012 staying in that role until 2017 when he left to become vice president of player personnel with the Browns, a role he held for two years.

Schneider worked with the Packers from 2002-09 alongside Highsmith in the personnel department before becoming general manager of the Seahawks in 2010 (Schneider also began his career in Green Bay as a scout from 1993-96).