Carroll offered injury updates for a myriad of players. But the status of Chancellor and Brown won't be known till game time.

With just a handful of days remaining before the Seahawks’ key showdown with the defending NFC champion Atlanta Falcons, the status of two key players for the game remains undetermined.

During his usual midweek press conference — pushed back a day because of the Monday night game — head coach Pete Carroll had no specific updates to offer on the possibility of left tackle Duane Brown and strong safety Kam Chancellor being available to play. Both players were injured in the win over Arizona.

Brown suffered a left ankle sprain in the second quarter and never returned. Following the game, he didn’t feel the injury was too serious. Yet, Carroll wouldn’t confirm that he would be ready to start against the Falcons. The Seahawks likely won’t know until Monday afternoon.

“We are going to find out later in the week,” Carroll said. “We won’t know right now. He’s still got an ankle that he’s dealing with. We are going to take it right up to game time.”

While it hasn’t been officially listed, Chancellor suffered a stinger at the end of the game. Carroll had a minimal update on him.

“He’s still getting some work done and tests done,” Carroll said. “We don’t have anything updated yet.”

Asked if the recovery was week to week or day to day, Carroll replied: “Don’t know that yet. I’ve only communicated with him. I will see him later.”

If Brown is unable to suit up, the Seahawks will start Matt Tobin at left tackle. Tobin stepped in and played the final two and half quarters against the Cardinals.

“I thought he played well for coming off the bench like that,” Carroll said. “He survived it and did a nice job. He’s a really smart football player. The continuity and communication (on the offensive line) were maintained. So, I’m counting on him. He has to get ready to go. Right now, he’s got to get ready to play. We are thinking he’s starting until Duane can play. That’s just par for what’s going on for this time of the year. Guys have to step up.”

While Carroll was pleased with Tobin’s showing, not having Brown, who they acquired to fill that left tackle spot a few weeks ago, would be sub-optimal given the Falcons defense led by linebacker Vic Beasley and the recent performance of defensive end Adrian Clayborn. Carroll was very aware of how disruptive both players have been of late.

“We are going to have really mix our stuff and we really work with great respect, particularly after watching Atlanta’s past game,” Carroll said. “They were flying around. We have to mix our stuff with all of our protections and actions and everything and keep them slowed down because they are really determined to cause havoc in the backfield.”

If Chancellor can’t go, the Seahawks would slot Bradley McDougald at strong safety with Carroll confirming that Earl Thomas will return to free safety after missing the Cardinals game with a mild hamstring strain. McDougald’s ability to play either safety spot was something the Seahawks coveted when signing him.

“It was exactly we had hoped for,” Carroll said. “We had seen great versatility and playmaking and leadership and all that kind of cool stuff that you hope to see. When he got here, he just proved it. He’s been able to play nickel, he’s played the big nickel … and he’s been able to do everything, special teams and being a leader. He’s been a fantastic addition and a little bit of an unsung hero at this time in the season.”

Sherm sounding “groggy”

Richard Sherman underwent surgery to repair his ruptured Achilles on Wednesday. Carroll said the surgery “went great” and spoke with Sherman on the phone.

“I had a chance to talk to Richard yesterday,” Carroll said. “He sounded a little groggy, but they are really happy with the way they went about it. It will give him a chance to get back in months, which is really nice. There were a couple choices that they could’ve made and they made the choice to be aggressive, which I think worked out well, according to the docs. So we’re hopeful.”

What does a groggy Sherman sound like?

“He was ok,” Carroll chuckled. “I shouldn’t have said that. He was lucid. That’s the right word.”

Carroll had no updates on when Sherman might be ready to go, specifically training camp.

“I don’t know about that,” Carroll said. “It’s just a tad early.”

But he does expect Sherman to be back at the VMAC by Friday. Sherman has made it clear that he wants to still be a part of the team in terms of consulting and helping with the preparation and game action in a coaching staff.

“He wants to be around and be close to the guys he’s been working with and make sure he’s available for the guys he’s been helping,” Carroll said. “You saw him on the sidelines and he didn’t waste a minute. He’s already expressed that’s what he would like to do and I’m all for it.”

Also

*** Carroll had no updates on Wednesday’s meeting with the NFL on concussion protocols that were skirted by Russell Wilson in the game against Arizona.

“No, the medical staff and training staff are working on that stuff,” he said. “And as we progress, we’ll let you know when we can. We don’t have any other information for you.”

Eddie Lacey (groin) “is ready to practice” this week in preparation for the game.

Jarran Reed (hamstring) is working to get back. Carroll seemed mildly optimistic.

“He’s trying to do some stuff and work his way back,” he said. “It will be one day at a time.”

Luke Joeckel (knee surgery) is “really close” to returning per Carroll.

“He’s trying to get out there late this week,” Carroll said. “He’s worked real hard. He’s ready to go conditioning-wise, but can he hold up to the pounding of it is really the question right now and how his knee responds to the workload. That’s what we are dealing with right now.”

DeShawn Shead (ACL repair) and Malik McDowell (severe concussion) are at varying points in their recovery.

“They are in totally different stages,” Carroll said. “Malik is still out of action right now and doing some activities and stuff like that. DeShawn is really close. We are trying to get him over the hump. He’s really frustrated by it cause he’s worked so hard. He’s in great shape, but he just isn’t quite fully functioning the way we need him be to fully cut him loose. He’s right on the edge of it. We’ll keep cheerleading for him because he’s such an extraordinary kid.”